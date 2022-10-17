ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The concerns and impacts of technology usage for children in North Dakota

By Kyara Brown
 5 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — With constant immersion into technology, there are very real concerns about how social media and tech are impacting childhood development.

Today’s session at the Everyday Heroes Conference covered how to navigate technology for young people, and how social media impacts brain development.

On average, kids 8-10 years old spend nearly 8 hours/day on different types of media, and older children and teenagers spend around 11 hours/day.

Studies show the amount of time spent using technology directly influences a lower attention span, risk of obesity, and risk of depression.

Today’s speaker, Tammy Ness, also spoke about the importance of supervision with children and their social media exposure due to safety concerns.

“Technology creates new safety risks for kids. A survey of 825 children between the ages of 7 and 16, along with over 1,100 parents, the results found numerous safety risks for kids when using technology. 29% of parents allowed their children to use the internet without any supervision,” said Tammy Ness, LCSW, PLLC.

Medical providers recommend limiting school-aged kids’ social media time to a maximum of 2 hours/day.

The conference continues tomorrow highlighting sex offender awareness and child crimes.

