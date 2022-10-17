Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
Kay and Carmen Vitali Break Down Aaron Rodgers’ Comments After the Packers Loss to the Jets – Up & Adams
On today’s episode of Up & Adams, Kay Adams discusses some of the biggest stories from around the NFL. Pat McAfee is on the show with Kay to provide some insight into how Aaron Rodgers has changed over the past few seasons, break down Jim Irsay’s comments on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and manifest with Kay that OBJ join the Green Bay Packers. Carmen Vitali, journalist for Fox Sports, also joins Kay in studio to break down the NFC North, specifically Aaron Rodgers’ comments after the Packers lost to the Jets and to play a game of trust fall where she picks which player she would trust more in various situations.
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Cowboys coach: Dak Prescott to work on 'rhythm and timing'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott would be "in the lead chair as far as reps" on Thursday. Prescott, and his surgically repaired right thumb, were no worse for wear after he threw 40 passes during a reduced practice session on Wednesday. Prescott received full clearance to return from...
