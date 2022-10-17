‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan Gives Update on Relationship With Binh After Splitting Before Decision Day

It’s not uncommon for participants of Married at First Sight to decide to go their separate ways on Decision Day , but rarely do couples end things before the finale. Morgan and Binh made history as one of only a few couples to get divorced way ahead of the finale. Viewers have since blamed Morgan for the bulk of her marital problems, calling her aggressive in how she handled conflict with Binh and unforgiving. She’s responding to the criticism in her first interview and even gives a positive update on where they stand now.

Morgan and Binh’s marital problems on ‘Married at First Sight’

The couple started off on a good note. But things quickly went downhill on the honeymoon. After a good first few days together, Binh admitted to Morgan that he was concerned about certain aspects of her personal life. Off-camera, Morgan reportedly told him a secret : that she was a registered nurse but not done with schooling and questioned how that could be. When he told her that he confided in one of their co-stars, she became upset and claimed he broke her trust.

Front there, things went from bad to worse. They tried to work through the issues of trust, but Binh continued to confide in their co-star, which infuriated Morgan. He tried to make peace, even planning a romantic one-month anniversary. She opted not to participate. Some of the men on the show accused Morgan of being immature, disrespectful in how she spoke with Binh, and unreasonable in expecting him not to confide in others in such an experiment.

After a month, they both agreed to get a divorce. Binh claimed he realized he wasn’t ready for marriage through the experiment.

The nurse says she and Binh are in a cordial place

Despite leaving the marriage in the emotional state that she did and even telling her co-stars that she didn’t see a future friendship with Binh, Morgan says things have changed. Luckily, they are in a more positive space.

“I’ve been in therapy, I’m working on so many different things. I have really stepped away and said, ‘OK, my priority now is mental health. That’s what I need to focus on within myself.’ I’ve like noticed so much growth since being in therapy,” she told Entertainment Tonight in her first exclusive interview since she and Binh split.

She added: “Binh is in therapy as well. We’re both working on each other as individuals, and it’s just such a wonderful thing to kind of look back and see where we were at. At some points, we kind of talk, we kind of laugh, we’re like, ‘Oh my god, I cannot believe that all happened, I cannot believe we went through that.’ Because now we’re just completely different people at the end of the day, and it’s honestly wonderful.”

She disagrees with the backlash

Morgan has been on the receiving end of much social media backlash. But she tells ET that they only saw less than half of what she says she experienced while married to Binh.

“Binh had multiple chances — three, four chances at that point — and I really did try to make it work behind the scenes with Binh,” she claims. “Off camera, a lot of different things happened that the viewers just did not see. I understand where they’re coming from, though. They only saw certain things and that’s just because everything had to be condensed down into a couple of hours of an episode every week. However, more did happen behind the scenes that no one got to see.”

They’ll be able to address things in more detail at the reunion taping. Part one of the special is expected to air in Nov. 2022.

