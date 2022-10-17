ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan Gives Update on Relationship With Binh After Splitting Before Decision Day

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

It’s not uncommon for participants of Married at First Sight to decide to go their separate ways on Decision Day , but rarely do couples end things before the finale. Morgan and Binh made history as one of only a few couples to get divorced way ahead of the finale. Viewers have since blamed Morgan for the bulk of her marital problems, calling her aggressive in how she handled conflict with Binh and unforgiving. She’s responding to the criticism in her first interview and even gives a positive update on where they stand now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzMUk_0ick84Q100
Morgan and Binh on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Morgan and Binh’s marital problems on ‘Married at First Sight’

The couple started off on a good note. But things quickly went downhill on the honeymoon. After a good first few days together, Binh admitted to Morgan that he was concerned about certain aspects of her personal life. Off-camera, Morgan reportedly told him a secret : that she was a registered nurse but not done with schooling and questioned how that could be. When he told her that he confided in one of their co-stars, she became upset and claimed he broke her trust.

Source: YouTube

Front there, things went from bad to worse. They tried to work through the issues of trust, but Binh continued to confide in their co-star, which infuriated Morgan. He tried to make peace, even planning a romantic one-month anniversary. She opted not to participate. Some of the men on the show accused Morgan of being immature, disrespectful in how she spoke with Binh, and unreasonable in expecting him not to confide in others in such an experiment.

After a month, they both agreed to get a divorce. Binh claimed he realized he wasn’t ready for marriage through the experiment.

The nurse says she and Binh are in a cordial place

Despite leaving the marriage in the emotional state that she did and even telling her co-stars that she didn’t see a future friendship with Binh, Morgan says things have changed. Luckily, they are in a more positive space.

Source: YouTube

“I’ve been in therapy, I’m working on so many different things. I have really stepped away and said, ‘OK, my priority now is mental health. That’s what I need to focus on within myself.’ I’ve like noticed so much growth since being in therapy,” she told Entertainment Tonight in her first exclusive interview since she and Binh split.

She added: “Binh is in therapy as well. We’re both working on each other as individuals, and it’s just such a wonderful thing to kind of look back and see where we were at. At some points, we kind of talk, we kind of laugh, we’re like, ‘Oh my god, I cannot believe that all happened, I cannot believe we went through that.’ Because now we’re just completely different people at the end of the day, and it’s honestly wonderful.”

She disagrees with the backlash

Morgan has been on the receiving end of much social media backlash. But she tells ET that they only saw less than half of what she says she experienced while married to Binh.

“Binh had multiple chances — three, four chances at that point — and I really did try to make it work behind the scenes with Binh,” she claims. “Off camera, a lot of different things happened that the viewers just did not see. I understand where they’re coming from, though. They only saw certain things and that’s just because everything had to be condensed down into a couple of hours of an episode every week. However, more did happen behind the scenes that no one got to see.”

They’ll be able to address things in more detail at the reunion taping. Part one of the special is expected to air in Nov. 2022.

RELATED: ‘MAFS:’ Why Woody Decided to Do the Show Despite Enjoying His Single Life

Comments / 11

Teresa Barillas
4d ago

Her onscreen appearance was heartless and horrible. I would hate to see her bedside manner. She discussed their relationship with the girls and always made him the bad guy. Binh has a good heart..he needs someone not judgemental as Morgan

Reply
14
Helen Jones
4d ago

he deserved better. she was too much for him with his passive attitude. she's cold hearted that deserves to be with someone just like her...no feelings in her heart.

Reply
9
AP_001143.9fca7c6660ad45a08bf3f667207a4a46.1622
3d ago

I thought we were going to hear from Binh, not the loser Morgan. It will take a LOT at the reunion to make anyone believe she’s a victim here. A real 360 degree turn around. She’s made her bed.

Reply
5
Related
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

I’m not sure which of you is taking relationship advice (friendship or otherwise) from the likes of Gizelle Bryant, but I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me. In the season preview for Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are given glimpses into the latest falling out between Gizelle and Little Miss Drive-Back, Candiace Dillard-Bassett. We see Ashley Darby chatting with […] The post Gizelle Bryant Didn’t Think Accusing Chris Bassett Of Hitting On Her Would Affect Her Relationship With Candiace Dillard-Bassett appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

209K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy