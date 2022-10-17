Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury counts his winnings after betting Frank Warren £10,000 that Anthony Joshua would NOT sign fight contract
TYSON FURY has been flaunting his £10,000 winnings after winning a bet with Frank Warren that the Anthony Joshua fight would collapse. The Gypsy King’s promoter revealed this morning that he owed the WBC heavyweight champion that his proposed “Battle of Britain” bout “would be finalised” during the negotiations with AJ.
Mauricio Lara: I'm Focused On Destroying Sanmartin, Then The Featherweight Champions
Mauricio Lara has come to grips with not being able to challenge for his first major title. The streaking contender settled for a homecoming appearance in the aftermath of a canceled fight with secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood. The two were due to meet September 24 in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, only for the Brit to reportedly suffer a biceps injury forcing him out of the fight.
Adam Azim vs. Rylan Charlton Tops BOXXER Card on November 27
Adam Azim headlines BOXXER: Breakthrough, which takes place at the Alexandra Palace, London on Sunday, November 27th. It will be an afternoon with 50:50 fights and some of the country’s future superstars – live and exclusively in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports. Adam ‘The...
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin Official, November 26 at OVO Arena Wembley
Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his eturn to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley Stadium in April, succumbing to a sixth-round stoppage defeat in front of over 90,000 fans.
Arum To Meet With Usyk, Manager To Discuss Tyson Fury Showdown
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has revealed that he's scheduled to meet with the handlers for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. The two sides are going to discuss a Fury-Usyk undisputed showdown in the first half of 2023. Fury is first...
Fury-Chisora Trilogy Clash Confirmed For Dec. 3 At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3 on a night where WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make a first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena, exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK) and available in the U.S. on ESPN+.
Euro News: Masternak-Whateley IBF Eliminator, Bastien Ballesta, More
Polish cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak (46-5) and Australian Jason Whateley (10-0) clash in an IBF eliminator on October 29 in Zakopane (Poland). Masternak is ranked # 5 by the IBF while Whateley is # 10.in their September ratings. ................................... French super lightweight Bastien Ballesta (24-0-1) is in against Venezuelan Samuel Gonzales...
Jay McFarlane Vows To Topple Guido Vianello in Rome Showdown
Jay McFarlane, the Scotsman from Glasgow (13-6, 5KO), is the next opponent for Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) - when they collide in the main event in Rome, on Friday the 28th of October, at the venue “Pala Atlantico.” The show is promoted by OPI Since 82 and Top Rank.
Warren, Arum Defend Against Criticism Surrounding Fury-Chisora Trilogy Fight
A pair of Hall of Fame promoters came fully prepared for the hard sell on their next heavyweight championship event. Bob Arum and Frank Warren expected some resistance to the news of Tyson Fury defending his lineal and WBC heavyweight crown against countryman Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash that was far from in demand. Their bout will take place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, headlining on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S. as presented by Arum’s Top Rank and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
Wilder's Coach: Deontay is The Most Dynamic Fighter in The History of The Sport
A look of both jubilation and awe was etched profoundly across the face of Malik Scott. For countless years, the former heavyweight contender has not only swapped fists with some of the most recognized names in the division’s history but he’s also studied them for a multitude of hours. But while Scott reveres today’s heavyweight crop and those who came long before him, he’s come to the conclusion that Deontay Wilder is simply a cut above.
Mauricio Lara: I'll Fight Any Champion Who Gives Me The Opportunity
Mauricio Lara has vowed to take his frustrations out on Jose Sanmartin and send a warning to the world featherweight champions when they clash at the Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) had been set to challenge WBA...
WBA Issues Final Notice For Wood To Provide Medical Reports; Still On Hook For Santa Cruz Clash
Leigh Wood still needs to convince the WBA that he is cleared for combat to retain his secondary title status. A reminder letter was sent to Nottingham’s Wood seeking medical proof of a biceps injury that forced him out of a September 24 voluntary WBA ‘World’ (Regular) featherweight title defense against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara. The WBA requested proof of injury on September 27, shortly before the sanctioning body declared that Wood must next face WBA ‘Super’ featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in a long overdue title consolidation clash once he’s cleared to return to the ring.
Mauricio Lara-Jose Sanmartin DAZN Results From Mexico City
Reshat Mati had to fight through fatigue, illness and adversity to maintain his perfect record. The unbeaten prospect from Staten Island, New York survived his first career ten-round affair, outlasting a determined Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez to claim a well-earned unanimous decision victory. Mati won by scores of 97-93 across the board in their DAZN-aired regional junior welterweight title fight Saturday evening at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.
Arum On Fury-Chisora: Usyk Handled Joshua Two Times Far, Far Easier Than He Did Chisora
Bob Arum referenced recent and decades-old history to remind dismissive media and fans Thursday that Tyson Fury’s third fight with Dereck Chisora isn’t some unnecessary mismatch Chisora doesn’t deserve based on Fury’s first two decisive victories over him. Fury’s co-promoter pointed out during a press conference...
