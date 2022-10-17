ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces two bond sales for veterans housing

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced two bond sales for the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet). The first, on October 4th, was for $167.1 million of Veterans General Obligation Bonds. The second, on October 18th, was for $88.4 million of Veterans Home Purchase Revenue Bonds. Funds from the two sales will be used by CalVet to provide home loans to veterans in California.
CalABLE adopts resolution in support of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act

At its October public board meeting, the California Achieving Better Life Experiences Act Board approved Resolution No. 2022-03 in support of federal legislation known as the ABLE Age Adjustment Act (S. 331/H.R. 1219) which would expand eligibility for the California ABLE Act program (CalABLE). These bills would bolster ABLE eligibility by raising the age of onset of disability to 46. Under existing law, only individuals diagnosed with a disability before age 26 may open an ABLE account. If passed, the ABLE Age Adjustment Act would expand ABLE eligibility and the opportunity to build financial wellness to an estimated six million Americans, including one million disabled veterans.
