Police identify West Virginia man who died after his car crashed into pond
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia. WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond […]
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
Metro News
Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a Monongalia County jury. David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle last November. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
Metro News
Woman sentenced for setting forest fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is headed to prison for setting a forest fire last spring. Hannah Boley, 23, was sentenced to four years behind bars after being convicted of setting the fire at Horsemill Hollow in Kanawha County back on March 22. The fire consumed about one tenth of an acre of forest land before it was contained. There were no injuries.
Metro News
Suspected Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged in Marion County killing
CAROLINA, W.Va. — A suspected member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 9 shooting in the Marion County community of Carolina. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department allege John Wolfe, 33, shot Henry Silver because he was romantically...
Metro News
Former Fairmont police chief dies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Longtime former Fairmont police officer and former chief Eddie Devito has died. Devito, who died this week at the age of 94, joined the Fairmont Police Department in 1958 and as part of his job photographed crime scenes and developed the images in a darkroom at his home.
Metro News
Camper fire leaves one dead in Fayette County
OAK HILL, W.Va. — A man is dead after a fire destroyed a camper in Fayette County. The state Fire Marshal said the victim was a 61-year old man whose remains were recovered after the early morning blaze outside of Oak Hill. Fire fighters were called to the blaze...
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
WSAZ
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
Man charged in West Virginia after deputies find meth in pickup truck without bumper
A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.
Metro News
Parsons man shoots out store light, arrested after short standoff
PARSONS, W.Va. — A Tucker County man was arrested after shooting a light out at the Dollar Store Wednesday and then refusing to come out of his home when police arrived. Tucker County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a man later identified as Herbert “Squeak” Bennett, 71, of Parsons, shot a light out with a shotgun and then fled in a vehicle. Deputies confirmed with witnesses the man was Bennett.
Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
WDTV
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down I-79 northbound Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near mile marker 108 in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Several agencies responded to the crash, including Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Grafton, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
