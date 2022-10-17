CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is headed to prison for setting a forest fire last spring. Hannah Boley, 23, was sentenced to four years behind bars after being convicted of setting the fire at Horsemill Hollow in Kanawha County back on March 22. The fire consumed about one tenth of an acre of forest land before it was contained. There were no injuries.

