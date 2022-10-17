ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a Monongalia County jury. David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle last November. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
JOURDANTON, TX
Metro News

Woman sentenced for setting forest fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is headed to prison for setting a forest fire last spring. Hannah Boley, 23, was sentenced to four years behind bars after being convicted of setting the fire at Horsemill Hollow in Kanawha County back on March 22. The fire consumed about one tenth of an acre of forest land before it was contained. There were no injuries.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Former Fairmont police chief dies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Longtime former Fairmont police officer and former chief Eddie Devito has died. Devito, who died this week at the age of 94, joined the Fairmont Police Department in 1958 and as part of his job photographed crime scenes and developed the images in a darkroom at his home.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Camper fire leaves one dead in Fayette County

OAK HILL, W.Va. — A man is dead after a fire destroyed a camper in Fayette County. The state Fire Marshal said the victim was a 61-year old man whose remains were recovered after the early morning blaze outside of Oak Hill. Fire fighters were called to the blaze...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Parsons man shoots out store light, arrested after short standoff

PARSONS, W.Va. — A Tucker County man was arrested after shooting a light out at the Dollar Store Wednesday and then refusing to come out of his home when police arrived. Tucker County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a man later identified as Herbert “Squeak” Bennett, 71, of Parsons, shot a light out with a shotgun and then fled in a vehicle. Deputies confirmed with witnesses the man was Bennett.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down I-79 northbound Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near mile marker 108 in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Several agencies responded to the crash, including Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Grafton, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy