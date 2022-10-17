ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
police1.com

Video: Sword-wielding man who stabbed mom tased by LAPD

LOS ANGELES — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and her dog were stabbed Tuesday night with what appeared to be a sword in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. Neighbors said the victim was the suspect's mother, and her son was having what...
