Detroit, MI

THE MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER BRINGS ELECTRIC PLAYHOUSE TRAVELS AS FEATURE OF INTERACTIVE “LEVEL UP” EXHIBIT

Detroit, Mich., October 10, 2022 – On Wednesday, October 19, the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) will open “Level Up,” an 8,000 square-foot, prototype exhibit featuring the traveling exhibit “Electric Playhouse Travels,” which connects playing games to problem-solving in daily life and potential careers. The installation is designed for families and students and demonstrates the acquired skills behind what kids love most – video and analog games – to create interactive, immersive learning experiences. The exhibit is made possible by General Motors. Electric Playhouse Travels, is a special feature within Level Up, available for a limited time, through January 3. Level Up will remain at the Michigan Science Center through the school year.
DETROIT, MI
Weekday Downtown Restaurant Guide

There are so many restaurants in Detroit that it’s hard to pick, and with busy weekends, some people may be looking to sneak in a good meal during the week. If you’re looking to have a great weekday meal in Downtown Detroit, take a look at any of the places below.
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts

October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Delta flight headed to Seoul returns to Detroit due to 'unruly' passenger

A late-night Delta flight traveling to Seoul reversed course Monday and returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to an issue with a customer onboard that prompted police intervention. Delta Flight 283 from Detroit to Seoul took off just before midnight but was in the air for about two hours before it returned to the Wayne County airport because the flight crew had an issue with an "unruly" passenger, a Delta spokesman said Tuesday morning. The flight, which...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50

There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.
DETROIT, MI

