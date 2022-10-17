Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
visitdetroit.com
THE MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER BRINGS ELECTRIC PLAYHOUSE TRAVELS AS FEATURE OF INTERACTIVE “LEVEL UP” EXHIBIT
Detroit, Mich., October 10, 2022 – On Wednesday, October 19, the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) will open “Level Up,” an 8,000 square-foot, prototype exhibit featuring the traveling exhibit “Electric Playhouse Travels,” which connects playing games to problem-solving in daily life and potential careers. The installation is designed for families and students and demonstrates the acquired skills behind what kids love most – video and analog games – to create interactive, immersive learning experiences. The exhibit is made possible by General Motors. Electric Playhouse Travels, is a special feature within Level Up, available for a limited time, through January 3. Level Up will remain at the Michigan Science Center through the school year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
visitdetroit.com
Weekday Downtown Restaurant Guide
There are so many restaurants in Detroit that it’s hard to pick, and with busy weekends, some people may be looking to sneak in a good meal during the week. If you’re looking to have a great weekday meal in Downtown Detroit, take a look at any of the places below.
1051thebounce.com
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Delta flight headed to Seoul returns to Detroit due to 'unruly' passenger
A late-night Delta flight traveling to Seoul reversed course Monday and returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to an issue with a customer onboard that prompted police intervention. Delta Flight 283 from Detroit to Seoul took off just before midnight but was in the air for about two hours before it returned to the Wayne County airport because the flight crew had an issue with an "unruly" passenger, a Delta spokesman said Tuesday morning. The flight, which...
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
visitdetroit.com
Parker’s Alley set to host Boo Bash, a family friendly Halloween celebration in Downtown Detroit
Ghosts, goblins, and monsters – oh my! On Saturday, October 29, Parker’s Alley is the place to be for a spooky Halloween celebration with the entire family!. All are invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat throughout the Alley and at select Woodward Avenue retailers that will pass out candy.
fox2detroit.com
When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.
Comments / 0