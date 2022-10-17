Read full article on original website
Linda Gangwer Havens
4d ago
they have caused our most vulnerable populations to loose housing and live under bridges or are put up in a hotel
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
Farm and Dairy
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
Giant Eagle opens Market District stores in Powell, Hilliard, plans more conversions
POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Giant Eagle is adding to its Market District footprint in Central Ohio. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain on Thursday marked the transformations of its supermarkets at 4001 Britton Parkway in Hilliard and 4000 W. Powell Road in Powell to the format, which includes expanded products and services. And more such […]
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
columbusfreepress.com
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
wosu.org
Lancaster EV battery recycling plant to receive $75 million federal grant for expansion
The planned expansion of a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Lancaster promises to bring about 150 new jobs to central Ohio. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday the plant will receive a $75 million federal grant for the project, as part of a national strategy to get more electric vehicles on the road.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex
Two children and a woman have been shot in the past week at the Wedgewood Village Apartment complex. One of the children, a 13-year-old boy, died.
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
crawfordcountynow.com
One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
myfox28columbus.com
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
