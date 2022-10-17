ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Linda Gangwer Havens
4d ago

they have caused our most vulnerable populations to loose housing and live under bridges or are put up in a hotel

NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
columbusunderground.com

Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin

Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
DUBLIN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Construction workers discover body

BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
stljewishlight.org

A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over

(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
COLUMBUS, OH
