wmra.org

Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case

A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
rewind1051.com

wsvaonline.com

Staunton man escapes jail time

A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
WHSV

rewind1051.com

wsvaonline.com

WHSV

Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
theriver953.com

SCSO investigate a possible abduction

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
iheart.com

20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University

Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University. The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by...
WHSV

Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash

WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
WHSV

Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
royalexaminer.com

Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board

To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WHSV

“Lock your car when you are not near it”

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
