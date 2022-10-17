Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
theriver953.com
SCSO captures man wanted for abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
wmra.org
Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case
A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
rewind1051.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
breezejmu.org
Devon lane shooting that left eight injured
A shooting occurred at off-campus student housing over the weekend that left eight people injured. News Director Zoe Mowery investigated just how much this affected the Harrisonburg community.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
WHSV
Basye abduction suspect in custody after two days on the run
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Mitchell Markley Jr. was taken into custody Friday afternoon. In a video press release, Sheriff Tim Carter said Markley was arrested following a crash in northern Rockingham County. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
rewind1051.com
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man’s case in court today
A Staunton man was indicted this week in connection with that accidental shooting at a restaurant earlier this year. According to online records, a Staunton Circuit Court grand jury returned three indictments against Michael Eugene Carlin during a hearing on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that happened just...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
iheart.com
20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University
Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University. The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by...
WSLS
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Nelson County Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Skylar Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her home in the Faber area. Cabaniss is described as five feet, six...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
royalexaminer.com
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
