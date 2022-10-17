ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown holds first public housing hearing

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7rti_0ick5X4u00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–State Senators Wayne Langerholc and Joe Pittman held a public housing hearing Monday morning to discuss the housing issues surrounding Johnstown.

Under the Johnstown Housing Authority Public Housing program, there are 983 housing apartments intended for low-income families and individuals. Then, there are 521 low-income apartments designated for the elderly and disabled people.

Then, the city offers the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8). The authority provides rent assistance to 960 lower-income families. The applicants are allowed to choose housing from private landlords willing to rent.

Bill would require districts to create ‘Parent Involvement’ program

The senators said the purpose behind this meeting was the rise of out-of-district addresses coming into the city, specifically from Columbus, OH, and Philadelphia. That leaves the officials to determine whether these individuals are coming with good intentions.

“Johnstown is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Langerholc said. “We want those individuals that are going to be here and going to be contributing members of society. Not coming here to prey on our citizens and take advantage.”

The Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Alberts testified that determining who gets the vouchers is done by the case workers. He explained that they have qualifications that could deny housing, but it’s done on a case-by-case basis.

The authority performs background checks through local law enforcement and ensures they don’t tolerate crime. Additionally, he added that the landlords don’t have to do background checks. Also, the authority does not have to announce its decision on housing awards.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer testified that there’s minimal communication between law enforcement and the housing authority on the extent of the background checks. The senators believe that the authority could benefit from police assistance on these background checks because of their expertise and resource availability.

“There could be more communication between the housing authority, the landlord, and the law enforcement community,” Pittman said. “It’s one thing to look at a background check, but unless you have the expertise and understanding of the history of that background check, it’s hard, in my opinion, to make such a determination.”

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said that 483 students have come and gone from the district since the beginning of the school year. She also noted that roughly 600 students are through Johnstown Housing Authority property.

Executive Director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health , Jeannine McMillian, noted that those entering the city are single mothers or elderly with limited resources in other urban areas. People are attracted to Johnstown because of the many resources available.

Alberts said that the authority is looking to increase its number of Section 8 vouchers despite having 200 unfulfilled. Additionally, they are asking for more landlords to help with the house. He also said that up to 50% of residents in Johnstown are assisted by Section 8.

The senators questioned whether these vouchers are needed even as the population is decreasing. They believe the next step should be adjusting these numbers to match the population of around 19,000.

“Our population has decreased,” Langerholc said. “So there needs to be some type of reform to enable that. I think the testimony was that 50% of individuals in the city have some assisted housing. We need to address that and ensure that number is the way it intended to be.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“It’s very important to understand how housing affects communities fully,” Pittman said. “Not only the quality of housing and the landlords but also the tenants’ responsibility to be productive citizens of a community. I think what we heard here is a lot of concern in the city of Johnstown of the transit nature of many of the residents in the community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 9 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 21

Welcome back to week nine of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bishop Guilfoyle: 56Bishop McCort: 3QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Altoona: 14Carlisle: 24QTR: FINAL Glendale: 27Claysburg-Kimmel: 12QTR: FINAL Hollidaysburg: 28Tyrone: 41QTR: […]
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The White Out: An Origin Story

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports: the Penn State White Out. This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game. “The crowd’s revved up, team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play-by play-announcer. “Fireworks during the national anthem. Fireworks when they […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Penn State goes white out for Minnesota

Minnesota (4-2) at 16. Penn State (5-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, PATV: ABCRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three things to watch…How Penn State responds to adversity has been a concern among fans throughout much of James Franklins’ tenure. Penn State is 14-16 coming off a loss, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Annual Heart Walk to take place in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The annual Heart Walk for Johnstown will take place this weekend and WTAJ’s Maggie Smolka will be emceeing the event. The walk helps to support the American Heart Association and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Money […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy