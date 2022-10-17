Johnstown holds first public housing hearing

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–State Senators Wayne Langerholc and Joe Pittman held a public housing hearing Monday morning to discuss the housing issues surrounding Johnstown.

Under the Johnstown Housing Authority Public Housing program, there are 983 housing apartments intended for low-income families and individuals. Then, there are 521 low-income apartments designated for the elderly and disabled people.

Then, the city offers the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8). The authority provides rent assistance to 960 lower-income families. The applicants are allowed to choose housing from private landlords willing to rent.

The senators said the purpose behind this meeting was the rise of out-of-district addresses coming into the city, specifically from Columbus, OH, and Philadelphia. That leaves the officials to determine whether these individuals are coming with good intentions.

“Johnstown is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Langerholc said. “We want those individuals that are going to be here and going to be contributing members of society. Not coming here to prey on our citizens and take advantage.”

The Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Alberts testified that determining who gets the vouchers is done by the case workers. He explained that they have qualifications that could deny housing, but it’s done on a case-by-case basis.

The authority performs background checks through local law enforcement and ensures they don’t tolerate crime. Additionally, he added that the landlords don’t have to do background checks. Also, the authority does not have to announce its decision on housing awards.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer testified that there’s minimal communication between law enforcement and the housing authority on the extent of the background checks. The senators believe that the authority could benefit from police assistance on these background checks because of their expertise and resource availability.

“There could be more communication between the housing authority, the landlord, and the law enforcement community,” Pittman said. “It’s one thing to look at a background check, but unless you have the expertise and understanding of the history of that background check, it’s hard, in my opinion, to make such a determination.”

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said that 483 students have come and gone from the district since the beginning of the school year. She also noted that roughly 600 students are through Johnstown Housing Authority property.

Executive Director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health , Jeannine McMillian, noted that those entering the city are single mothers or elderly with limited resources in other urban areas. People are attracted to Johnstown because of the many resources available.

Alberts said that the authority is looking to increase its number of Section 8 vouchers despite having 200 unfulfilled. Additionally, they are asking for more landlords to help with the house. He also said that up to 50% of residents in Johnstown are assisted by Section 8.

The senators questioned whether these vouchers are needed even as the population is decreasing. They believe the next step should be adjusting these numbers to match the population of around 19,000.

“Our population has decreased,” Langerholc said. “So there needs to be some type of reform to enable that. I think the testimony was that 50% of individuals in the city have some assisted housing. We need to address that and ensure that number is the way it intended to be.”

“It’s very important to understand how housing affects communities fully,” Pittman said. “Not only the quality of housing and the landlords but also the tenants’ responsibility to be productive citizens of a community. I think what we heard here is a lot of concern in the city of Johnstown of the transit nature of many of the residents in the community.”

