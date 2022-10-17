Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
WRDW-TV
Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service. The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at old mill on Trestle Pass in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire Thursday. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass at Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there are no...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
WRDW-TV
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
WRDW-TV
Denmark Tech grad puts her passion into internship at SRS
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste program. Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in...
WRDW-TV
Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bridal shop is giving the community a chance to declutter while also helping others. House of the Bride in Augusta is hosting their first ever “Gown Girl Give Back”. It’s an event where they’re accepting donations for gently used special occasion dresses...
WRDW-TV
Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
wfxg.com
State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
WRDW-TV
Rise Augusta receives grant to support virtual leadership training
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rise Augusta has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion and will receive a $50,000 grant in support of its STRIVE program. They’ve received this opportunity for their work in the Augusta community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. The grant will...
WRDW-TV
Here are some local Halloween activities for kids and adults to enjoy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out. According to the Vivint team, they gathered sunset data...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
WRDW-TV
Local counties expect record turnout for early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since advanced voting started Monday, we’ve seen lines out the door for people looking to cast their ballot. On a state level, election officials say we’ve broken a record for early voting turnout. Local officials say they’re expecting the same thing. We talked to...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 10. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants are...
