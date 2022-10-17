ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

WRDW-TV

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service. The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War. Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle fire at old mill on Trestle Pass in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire Thursday. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass at Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there are no...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Denmark Tech grad puts her passion into internship at SRS

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste program. Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in...
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rise Augusta receives grant to support virtual leadership training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rise Augusta has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion and will receive a $50,000 grant in support of its STRIVE program. They’ve received this opportunity for their work in the Augusta community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. The grant will...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some local Halloween activities for kids and adults to enjoy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out. According to the Vivint team, they gathered sunset data...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local counties expect record turnout for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since advanced voting started Monday, we’ve seen lines out the door for people looking to cast their ballot. On a state level, election officials say we’ve broken a record for early voting turnout. Local officials say they’re expecting the same thing. We talked to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants are...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC

