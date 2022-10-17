ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Better Have Your Money: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Fam Sale is Back

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but Fenty’s famous Fam sale is back with must-have offers on top Beauty products. Almost everything on the site is on sale at 25% off, with beauty picks marked down at both FentyBeauty.com and FentySkin.com. No promo code required. The Friends & Family Sale runs from now through Monday, September 26, so stock up on your favorites before then. In addition to the discounts, Fenty shoppers can also get 50% off select items from the ‘The Real Dealz’ sale. Still looking for more? Shoppers can also get a free three-piece gift set...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years. Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt...
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Adam Levine Releases Music Video for His First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá'

Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips since his cheating scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. On Thursday, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, along with the music video. The track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
FLORIDA STATE
Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute

North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday. In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may...
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings

Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
The KN95 Face Masks Seen on Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More Stars Are In Stock This Fall for Kids

With the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Is 'Super Strong,' Source Says

Taylor Swift is very much still in a lavender haze with Joe Alwyn, and the relationship is "super strong." A source tells ET that the Midnights singer and the 31-year-old English actor "are doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong." The source added that "Taylor loves the fact that Joe unconditionally supports her" and that "they are there for each other through everything and feel so proud of each other."
Prince Harry Shares His Eye-Opening Experience With Therapy

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at an event with a cause close to his heart. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the Masters of Scale Summit, where he and the CEO and Co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, spoke about the importance of leaders taking note of their staff’s mental health.
Ed Sheeran Reacts to Losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish After He Already Started Writing It

Ed Sheeran admits that it didn't feel great to lose out to Billie Eilish when it came to writing and performing the theme song for the 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Sheeran says that when Danny Boyle was in line to direct the film, he was approached to pen the movie's title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga ultimately came on to direct No Time To Die, Eilish ended up with the gig.

