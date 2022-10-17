Read full article on original website
Better Have Your Money: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Fam Sale is Back
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but Fenty’s famous Fam sale is back with must-have offers on top Beauty products. Almost everything on the site is on sale at 25% off, with beauty picks marked down at both FentyBeauty.com and FentySkin.com. No promo code required. The Friends & Family Sale runs from now through Monday, September 26, so stock up on your favorites before then. In addition to the discounts, Fenty shoppers can also get 50% off select items from the ‘The Real Dealz’ sale. Still looking for more? Shoppers can also get a free three-piece gift set...
ETOnline.com
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
ETOnline.com
'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years. Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt...
ETOnline.com
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend
Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
ETOnline.com
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album and '3am' Bonus Tracks: Lyrics Fans Think Are About Her Exes and Joe Alwyn
Midnights is finally here! On Friday, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 10th studio album, and, as usual, gave fans a lot to break down in the lyrics of the 13 new tracks and the seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album. The album's release...
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
ETOnline.com
Adam Levine Releases Music Video for His First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá'
Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips since his cheating scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. On Thursday, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, along with the music video. The track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute
North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday. In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may...
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
ETOnline.com
Animal Shelter Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal shelter where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based dog shelter,...
ETOnline.com
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings
Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
ETOnline.com
The KN95 Face Masks Seen on Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More Stars Are In Stock This Fall for Kids
With the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Is 'Super Strong,' Source Says
Taylor Swift is very much still in a lavender haze with Joe Alwyn, and the relationship is "super strong." A source tells ET that the Midnights singer and the 31-year-old English actor "are doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong." The source added that "Taylor loves the fact that Joe unconditionally supports her" and that "they are there for each other through everything and feel so proud of each other."
ETOnline.com
Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde, Joins Salad Dressing Conversation
Salad-Gate continues to rage on, just after the spit-gate controversy had died down. Now, Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, is wading into the waters of online drama between the comedian, his other ex, Olivia Wilde, and their former nanny. This latest chapter in the ever-evolving drama began when Wilde took...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares His Eye-Opening Experience With Therapy
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at an event with a cause close to his heart. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the Masters of Scale Summit, where he and the CEO and Co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, spoke about the importance of leaders taking note of their staff’s mental health.
ETOnline.com
Ed Sheeran Reacts to Losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish After He Already Started Writing It
Ed Sheeran admits that it didn't feel great to lose out to Billie Eilish when it came to writing and performing the theme song for the 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Sheeran says that when Danny Boyle was in line to direct the film, he was approached to pen the movie's title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga ultimately came on to direct No Time To Die, Eilish ended up with the gig.
