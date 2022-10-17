Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
stlmag.com
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
stlmag.com
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal
Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
KMOV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
KMOV
Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
stlmag.com
How St. Louis native Rebecca van Bergen runs Nest from her home
At 24, Rebecca van Bergen, a native of St. Louis and a graduate student at Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work, founded Nest. Sixteen years later, the nonprofit with a global reach aims to help entrepreneurs working in the creative realm—mostly women—grow their businesses and connect them with top brands and retailers such as Target, Patagonia, West Elm, and Madewell.
athleticbusiness.com
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Island-Inspired Restaurant Hawaiian Bros Opens Newest Location in Edwardsville To Large Turnout
EDWARDSVILLE – Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, has opened with a great reception at 2386 Troy Rd. Rd. Local residents can now become a part of the Hawaiian Bros ohana by experiencing the flavors and vibes of island life during their lunch break. Hawaiian Bros...
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
5 things to know about the new Costco opening in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The fourth Costco store in the St. Louis region opened Tuesday at 8685 Olive Blvd., part of the $211 million Market at Olive redevelopment at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard. As with Costco's three other St. Louis-area stores, the 16-acre University City location will have...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
stlmag.com
Flyover Comedy Festival invades Stifel Theatre for its fifth annual fest
Flyover Comedy Festival, which bills itself as an “annual invasion,” is making good on that descriptor for the fifth annual fest, November 10–12. The three-day event, which traditionally takes over venues across The Grove with standup, improv, and sketch-comedy acts from around the country, is expanding to include Stifel Theatre with big-name headliner Sarah Silverman & Friends.
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
nextstl.com
McKinley Heights 18 Apartments Planned
The Beulah Company is planning to build four new buildings at 1812-1820 Geyer in the McKinley Heights neighborhood. Three of the buildings contain 4 two-story units and one building has six two-story units. This is a configuration not seen often (if ever?) in the region. Two stacked two-story apartments. The lower unit is accessed via stairs down to the basement, while the upper is accessed from the ground floor, then stairs up to the second floor. The upper units have balconies. The architect is Jason Plough of Gateway Architecture LLC.
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
WLWT 5
Video: Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who has stolen thousands of dollars worth of wine
A thief with very expensive taste has been targeting St. Louis area wine shops. Authorities in Missouri are on the lookout now that his crimes have been caught on surveillance cameras. Dustin Endicott was busy stocking shelves at the wine merchant in Clayton, Missouri, on Tuesday when he heard a...
Comments / 0