Department of Conservation reminds hikers to be safe at Tower Rock
People from all over came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community today at the Scott City Food Truck Rally.
Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
Food Truck Rally in Scott City
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock.
Heartland students experience live court hearing
Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year. A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.
Food truck event brings people to Scott City
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
Heartland students see justice system in action with live court hearing
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and faculty at one Cape Girardeau high school got the chance to watch a real court case play out right in front of them. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District traveled to Notre Dame High School to share the legal lesson. ”Not all...
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
Riverfront Fall Festival brings thousands to Downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau on October 22. Thousands of people flooded Water Street and the riverfront area as they attended the first ever Riverfront Fall Festival. This event features more than 60 vendors which include food...
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/21
Man arrested in connection with Franklin County stabbing. Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marion, Kentucky man in connection with an assault investigation in Livingston County.
Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth
There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning.
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday
(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
Water service to be shut off in East Prairie Oct. 25
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Water service will be shut off in East Prairie at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the East Prairie Police Department, water will likely be turned off for most of the day for major water repairs. When water service resumes, the police department...
Halloween sales expected to hit record high
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year. Participation in Halloween-related activities will resume to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
Rte. 177 to reopen Nov. 1 after striping; weather permitting
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District, the contractor is planning to stripe the road and then reopen it to traffic. However, they say rain in the forecast may slow that progress.
Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.
BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
First Alert: Warm and windy weekend ahead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a warm and windy October weekend ahead of a potential rain-producing system next week. Meteorologist Brian Alworth said although humidity levels will be creeping up, stronger south winds will produce a very high fire danger with historically dry conditions over much of the region.
