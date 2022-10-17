ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo Police Make Arrest In ATM Robbery

The Irmo Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the ATM Robbery that occurred at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard. Officials in Harris County, Texas took 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs into custody yesterday afternoon. Gibbs was identified and tied to the robbery with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Forensics Lab.
IRMO, SC

