3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
Man indicted for shooting death of 2 in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man, who was released from jail three days before reportedly fatally shooting two men, was indicted Thursday. Omarion King, 19, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the girl with...
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Trunk or Treat event in Linden helps keep youth away from violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping young members of the community away from gun violence is a goal for many in Columbus. On Saturday, youth who are part of the organization We Are Linden, helped host the third annual Trunk or Treat event at Maloney Park. The event is partially run...
Man shot outside Hudson Street bar, will not identify suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday. A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street. Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached […]
‘The Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Judy Malinowski
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new documentary tells the tragic story of Judy Malinowski, a central Ohio mother who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at his murder trial. “The Fire That Took Her,” produced by MTV Documentary Films and directed by […]
Columbus councilman, a shooting survivor, urges violence to end
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is continuing to look for answers to stop violence in the city. On Sunday, Aniyah Ellie, 17, was shot and killed, the fourth Columbus teen to lose their life to gun violence in a seven-day span. City leaders including Columbus City Councilmember Nick Bankston said the community […]
Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is calling for increased security measures at a Hilltop apartment complex where two children and a woman have been shot in the past week. Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old boy, died after being shot in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive last week....
WFMJ.com
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus man pleads guilty to making “ghost guns”
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A local man pleaded guilty in federal court today to making and selling “ghost guns,” untraceable homemade weapons made in whole or in part with a 3D printer. Court documents detail that Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, also made antisemitic and violent statements online...
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading Columbus police on a chase Thursday night. Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m. The suspect got onto Interstate 270 just west of Gahanna where police used spike strips on...
Police: Woman, 9-year-old boy injured during Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 37-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were shot while inside their apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the woman...
Man shot after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
