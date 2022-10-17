DAVIS, Calif. — Senior Eveline Zwager produced a hat trick to help lift JMU over UC Davis, 4-1, at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Friday afternoon. The win gives James Madison a 9-6 record with two games remaining on its schedule. The Aggies (2-11, 1-5 American East) will take a trip to New Hampshire to face the Wildcats on Oct. 28.

