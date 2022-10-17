Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind1051.com
Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
rewind1051.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
rewind1051.com
Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County
The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
rewind1051.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
rewind1051.com
35-years for tattoo artist
It is 35 years in prison for a local tattoo artist, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman and an underaged girl. According to online records, John Mohler of Staunton was convicted of two felony charges back in June in Waynesboro Circuit Court. A judge then sentenced the 46-year-old...
rewind1051.com
JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
rewind1051.com
James Madison Field Hockey tops UC Davis, 4-1
DAVIS, Calif. — Senior Eveline Zwager produced a hat trick to help lift JMU over UC Davis, 4-1, at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Friday afternoon. The win gives James Madison a 9-6 record with two games remaining on its schedule. The Aggies (2-11, 1-5 American East) will take a trip to New Hampshire to face the Wildcats on Oct. 28.
Comments / 0