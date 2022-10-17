ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

KFVS12

Department of Conservation reminds hikers to be safe at Tower Rock

SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Food Truck Rally in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food truck event brings people to Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland students experience live court hearing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Tower Rock

PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Jones proud to work in Perryville for 40 years as officer

There are eight stars on the front of Perryville Assistant Police Chief Bill Jones’ uniform. Each of those stars signifies five years on the force. If his math is correct it means that 2022 marks the 40th year for Jones in Perryville and sometimes it even surprises him. “It...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup

MOREHOUSE, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.

MOREHOUSE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

