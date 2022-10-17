Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRQE News 13
High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo County
The early voting locations are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 5. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/high-turnout-so-far-for-early-voting-in-bernalillo-county/. High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo …. The early voting locations are open Monday to...
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.
Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead with gunshot wounds
A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead …. A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. Department of Public Safety connects family members …. Department of Public Safety connects family members...
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half
Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half. Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from …. Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half. US agency to cover...
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
Albuquerque police respond to fatal weekend shooting
Police said they do not have information about any suspects at this time.
Comments / 0