Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo County

The early voting locations are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 5. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead with gunshot wounds

A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

