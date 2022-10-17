ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: September weather in October this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re going back in time this weekend, with more of a mid September feel to the air. A sprawling area of high pressure has taken over the eastern half of the United States, bringing us a lovely stretch of late October weather, starting this weekend. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the lower 70s with full sunshine on Saturday, and sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday. This is due to a system moving up the east coast that’ll spread some rain into the big cities of the Mid Atlantic, but nothing more than some clouds for us on Sunday. There’s the outside chance we could see a brief shower Sunday overnight into early Monday, but any rain that does manage to work in will end quickly, and we’ll be back to sunshine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday of next week, which will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average for late October.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: NOAA releases winter outlook

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released its winter outlook. Many factors play a role in the forecast and outcome of Winter, but one key piece is located well away from home. “What we call the Southern Oscillation or the El Nino/La Nina cycle...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Callie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Callie is a 2-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Callie is a beautiful, fluffy girl. She is a shy girl who would do best in a home without small children. Although she doesn’t love being brushed, she does love your company. One of her favorite activities is hanging out by the window and watching birds and critters outside. She needs some patience because she is learning to trust people and is afraid in most new situations. If you have the time and patience to allow her to blossom in your home, Callie is your girl.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ibero-American League of Rochester held its 12th annual Harvest Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are in one of the best seasons. It’s officially the peak of fall festival season, and the Ibero-American League of Rochester held its Harvest Fest on Saturday at Conkey Corner Park and El Camino Trail in the city. The family event included live music, free pumpkins, and a “trail or treat” for the kids on El Camino Trail.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip

Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
ROCHESTER, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy