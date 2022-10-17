Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns and temps warm on Friday into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a frosty start to Friday but a much milder afternoon with some sunshine is on the way. Temperatures will reach in the low 60s with a breeze. Some gusts on Friday afternoon will reach over 20 miles per hour. There will be clear skies for Friday night and tons of sunshine in the forecast for Saturday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: September weather in October this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re going back in time this weekend, with more of a mid September feel to the air. A sprawling area of high pressure has taken over the eastern half of the United States, bringing us a lovely stretch of late October weather, starting this weekend. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the lower 70s with full sunshine on Saturday, and sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday. This is due to a system moving up the east coast that’ll spread some rain into the big cities of the Mid Atlantic, but nothing more than some clouds for us on Sunday. There’s the outside chance we could see a brief shower Sunday overnight into early Monday, but any rain that does manage to work in will end quickly, and we’ll be back to sunshine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday of next week, which will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average for late October.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: First snowflakes of season on Thursday but tracking a big warm-up
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some lake-effect showers and wet snow are in the air on Thursday morning. Those showers will weaken and move north and west of us in the afternoon. Even though it will be mainly dry, clouds and a chilly breeze will persist throughout the day. The pattern...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: NOAA releases winter outlook
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released its winter outlook. Many factors play a role in the forecast and outcome of Winter, but one key piece is located well away from home. “What we call the Southern Oscillation or the El Nino/La Nina cycle...
Breaking news tops our Sunrise Smart Start
Investigations underway into a fatal accident and a deadly shooting.
Kucko’s Camera: Nature’s spotlight cast on Sodus
This was a bit of a surprise given the breezy weather we've had a of late
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
WHEC TV-10
MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Callie
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Callie is a 2-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Callie is a beautiful, fluffy girl. She is a shy girl who would do best in a home without small children. Although she doesn’t love being brushed, she does love your company. One of her favorite activities is hanging out by the window and watching birds and critters outside. She needs some patience because she is learning to trust people and is afraid in most new situations. If you have the time and patience to allow her to blossom in your home, Callie is your girl.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
WHEC TV-10
Ibero-American League of Rochester held its 12th annual Harvest Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are in one of the best seasons. It’s officially the peak of fall festival season, and the Ibero-American League of Rochester held its Harvest Fest on Saturday at Conkey Corner Park and El Camino Trail in the city. The family event included live music, free pumpkins, and a “trail or treat” for the kids on El Camino Trail.
Ridge Road Fire District receives $19K grant for new AEDs from Firehouse Subs
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was formed in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Inclusive playground opens in Irondequoit’s Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new place to play is open for business in Irondequoit, with the promise it will provide fun for children of all abilities. The new inclusive playground is located in Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park. It features an expression swing, an inclusive whirl, a roller slide, and more. The playground also has a […]
13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip
Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Comments / 0