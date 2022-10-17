Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed on, to be with her beloved husband, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO