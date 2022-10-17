Read full article on original website
Williams, Salter Pirate Royalty
Deweyville High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen Friday. Haley Williams and Connor Salter were selected by their classmates. Representing the junior court are Duke and Duchess Hope Rodrick and Wendell Levi. The Pirates whipped Hull-Daisetta 62-22 behind the “passing” game of QB River Berry who was 5-6 for...
Oct. 21 Volleyball Scores
– LCM beat WOS 25-6, 25-14, 25-5. For the Bears-Lexi Tubbleville: 9 Digs; Ava White: 11 Digs; Chrissy Joseph: 12 Kills; Savannah Crabtree: 5 Aces, 9 Digs; Hallie Maddox: 23 Assists, 6 Digs. – The Lady Bobcats traveled to Kountze tonight and are headed home with straight victories for the JV...
Deweyville Homecoming Court
Deweyville ISD will be celebrating a “Home, Sweet Texas Homecoming!”. Allie Romero, Rio Garcia, Baylee Vice, Kyler Green, Haley Williams, Connor Salter, Madison Ziegler, Tyrese Richardson. 11th Grade. Micayla Brown, Michael Forker, Kaylee Crooks Slade Landry, Hope Rodrick, Wendell Levi Jr.,. 10th Grade. Mya Gibson, Ja’vin Brown, Julianna Serrano,...
Denny Carl Smith II
Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of October 17, 2022 thru October 21, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
James R. Campbell
James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
Sherry Ann Huckaby
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed on, to be with her beloved husband, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
Paige Taylor BCHS Queen
Paige Taylor was crowned Bridge City Homecoming Queen Friday night. Joining her on the senior court are Izzy Moore, Annalise Briggs, and Marlee Mouton.
Donald Joseph Droll
Donald Joseph Droll, age 86, of Beaumont, Texas passed on Friday, October 14th, 2022. He was born January 19th, 1936, in San Angelo, TX to Joseph Frank and Frances Beyer Droll. Left to honor his memory are sons, Darryl R. Droll, and wife Karon, of Orange, TX, David M. Droll,...
Man Found Deceased In House Fire
Firefighters from ESD#2 and Bridge City responded to a house fire on Garner Lane about 5am Saturday morning after neighbors said they could smell smoke. While putting out the fire they found an unresponsive man inside, believed to have been overcome by the smoke. Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton pronounced Larry Glen Stimic, 72, deceased at the scene.
