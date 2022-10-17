Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police responded to a shooting in the area of Elm Street and West Wyoming Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Elm Street and West Wyoming Saturday afternoon. When police got to the scene they discovered a male victim in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton on Saturday. It happened around 9:24 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Rockford Drive for a report of two people found dead. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mount Hope Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mount Hope Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Elder High School celebrates 100th anniversary, commitment to West Side
CINCINNATI — Whenever you turn 100, it's a big deal and Elder High School got its turn this year. The city of Cincinnati officially honored the school on what's known as "Purple Friday" at an event in Washington Park Friday afternoon. The speakers reflected on the special connection Elder...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around...
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington.
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
Multiple officers have their guns drawn and SWAT can be heard outside the building saying, 'We are not going away ... you're surrounded.'
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill.
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
