Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: 2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton on Saturday. It happened around 9:24 a.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Rockford Drive for a report of two people found dead. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hosbrook Road in Madeira.
MADEIRA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville

CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville.
SOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after Wednesday night fire in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A small fire broke out on Wednesday night at Lefty's Smoke and Vape shop on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Blue Ash firefighters were called to the scene around...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Anita Place in Bond Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH

