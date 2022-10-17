Read full article on original website
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
WALB 10
3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing
UPDATE: A jury deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Leon Woodberry guilty of a brutal 2016 stabbing. Court records show Woodberry was sentenced to life in prison for the April 2016 murder of 24-year-old Shannan Gordon. “I’m glad that after six and a half years, the victim’s family finally...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
southgatv.com
APD arrests couple for murder
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police announce the arrests of two people in connection to last Friday’s murder of a 60 year old man. Detectives say shortly after the deadly midnight shooting of Jessie Gregory, both 43 year old Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago and 60 year old and Alec Lee Wilson were identified as suspects. involving this.
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
WALB 10
Albany hosts annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, community reacts to school racism allegations. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage. High voltage demonstration shown at Ag Expo. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
WALB 10
Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
APD makes arrest in recent home invasion
ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
LCSO offers money award in case of dead woman
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.
Skeletal remains found in Florida woods believed to be father of 4 missing for over a year
Remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, police announced. A group of people found skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday in what police described as a "heavily wooded area" on the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee police said.
wtxl.com
Kia Deavens family speaks out for the first time and is asking for help
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I would like people to come forth and tell the truth about what happened to Kia so that my family, my sister whose heart broken, can have some closure," Elizabeth Jenkins, the aunt of Kia Deavens said. The family of Kia family is asking...
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
WALB 10
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WCTV
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crews from several other agencies are conducting another search in the area where a missing Tallahassee man’s car was found. 48-year-old Sean Reddish’s vehicle was discovered Sept. 2 off of Spring Creek Highway. That was two days...
