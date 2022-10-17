Read full article on original website
Janice Mitchell
5d ago
one min he said mask was required til Nov 12th..with election coming soon and people pissed cause there no reason for it he changes up looking for that vote...wait til after the election he brings it back before he leaves..make Illinois Red.. stop that Safe TAct..dont see how safe it is it allow no cash bail..you do the crime you do your time
Reply(2)
29
Guest
5d ago
Pritzker needs to go. Covid money got Illinois out of debt not Pritzker. Revenue from cannabis sales got Illinois out of debt not Pritzker. Cannabis revenue should be lower peoples taxes!
Reply(4)
18
Jam'n
5d ago
Only because election is coming up! He's a con, if it makes him look good to get elected, he'll do it. PITIFUL!!
Reply(4)
47
