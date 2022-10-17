Sangamon County has hit another COVID milestone amid an unusual one-day surge in local cases. After seeing just four positive cases on Wednesday, the county reported 178 new infections Thursday… the biggest one-day total in months. County health officials believe a lag in reporting data from the Illinois Department of Public Health is to blame for the unexpected spike. Those new cases pushed Sangamon County to more than 70,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

