Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul. The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022. Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near...
Herald & Review
Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
WAND TV
Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash identified
STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
newschannel20.com
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Tops 70,000 COVID Cases; New Local Death Reported
Sangamon County has hit another COVID milestone amid an unusual one-day surge in local cases. After seeing just four positive cases on Wednesday, the county reported 178 new infections Thursday… the biggest one-day total in months. County health officials believe a lag in reporting data from the Illinois Department of Public Health is to blame for the unexpected spike. Those new cases pushed Sangamon County to more than 70,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
newschannel20.com
Police search for suspects in recent suspicious fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a fire from October 16. Officials say the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of North College Street. The Decatur Fire Department asks if you have any information about the fire to call 217-424-2811.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
WTHI
Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead. The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street. While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment....
Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Comments / 0