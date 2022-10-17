ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowner Trying To Save Dog Coaxed Out By Neighbor, Police In Lehigh County Fire: Report

Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A two-alarm fire in Lehigh County claimed the life of a dog and hospitalized an adult, fire officials said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Glencrest Mobile Home Park in Washington Township just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for a house fire, said the Slatington Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.

A neighbor rushed to the burning home and found the homeowner in the kitchen, trying to extinguish the blaze and rescue his dog, according to a report from LehighValleyLive.com .

The man was reluctant to leave his pet behind, but was coaxed out of the building by a pair of neighbors and a state trooper who was in the area, the outlet added.  The homeowner was hospitalized with burns, while the dog perished, the report said.

Smoke and fire were visible on the home's roof when firefighters arrived on scene, officials noted. The blaze was eventually brought under control.

The home is destroyed, but neighboring buildings were not damaged, according to the LehighValleyLive.com report .

