Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

Central Berks Regional Police say a Reading man has been stealing fuel from parked vehicles across Berks County for months. Photo Credit: Facebook/Central Berks Regional Police Department

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle.

Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.

Investigators believe he stole at least 72.5 gallons of gasoline and 100 gallons of diesel fuel reported missing across the county from August through October, the report added.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.