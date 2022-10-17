MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost that time of year again. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is in full prep mode for its tenth season. This year, Kiwanis will unveil two million brilliant lights. This year, they have new displays including an expansion to the dancing lights section and the drive-thru display on the north side of the park. The first set up day is this Saturday and will continue for the next five weeks. Organizers are expecting 1,700 volunteers to help with the preparations.

