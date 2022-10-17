Read full article on original website
KEYC
Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -― The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont has been named one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” by the Leapfrog Group and with Money magazine. “This recognition is an honor and directly reflects the dedication and hard work of our incredible...
KEYC
Janesville’s Metta Meditation Center helps visitors find the right setting
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - One key to meditation is having the right setting. That’s the goal behind a local retreat center. Lisa and Kelsey recently had the chance to. check out this little-known gem, Metta Meditation Center, a retreat center in Janesville, right on Lake Elysian.
KEYC
Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school. Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th...
KEYC
Staying healthy while staying home: Unique remedies and recommendations
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cold and flu season is here and while prevention is the best defense, what do we do when symptoms hit? While over-the-counter medication options are more common, Kelsey and Lisa learned of many other unique, at-home remedies when they spoke to Jennifer Kolter of Henderson Healing Hub.
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
KEYC
Winter yardwork: Getting it done before the spring thaw
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
KEYC
Minnesota Nat. Guard celebrate opening of New Ulm Facility
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard will be celebrating the opening of a new maintenance facility in New Ulm. The New Ulm Army Field Maintenance Shop will be responsible for supporting units in southwest Minnesota from Highway 169 west to South Dakota. The new 25 thousand square...
KEYC
Pets: celebrating Halloween in style
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
KEYC
Kiwanis prepares for holiday light set up
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost that time of year again. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is in full prep mode for its tenth season. This year, Kiwanis will unveil two million brilliant lights. This year, they have new displays including an expansion to the dancing lights section and the drive-thru display on the north side of the park. The first set up day is this Saturday and will continue for the next five weeks. Organizers are expecting 1,700 volunteers to help with the preparations.
KEYC
Golden Apple: Shealyn Salgado
KEYC
MnDOT: Expect delays during railroad work on Hwy 99
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 today expect some delays. MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today. Crews will be directing...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
fox9.com
More students question interactions with accused Eden Prairie teacher
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenbeck is accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student. The arrest has other students now questioning their interactions with Hollenbeck.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
