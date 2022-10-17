ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Animal Foundation asks for donations, community support

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
During an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness that caused a temporary pause on dog adoptions, The Animal Foundation is asking for donations from the community.

The shelter previously put out a call for community members to volunteer to foster pets to help free up shelter space and staff. Days later, an outbreak of canine pneumovirus caused shelter officials to put a temporary pause on dog adoptions.

As of last week, the shelter reported at least 77 dogs in its care were showing signs of the highly contagious respiratory illness . KTNV was told no update on the number of infected dogs would be given on Monday.

In a tweet, The Animal Foundation invited community members who wish to help the current situation to purchase urgently needed items from its Amazon wish list.

Items range in cost from $4.39 to $27.90 and include things like treats, toys, unbleached bedding, heavy-duty pails, dog collars and leashes.

