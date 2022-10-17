January 20th 2021. Biden canceled Keystone Pipeline XL. January 27th 2021. Biden halts all Oil and Gas leases, both onshore and offshore, comprising 25% of USA oil & gas production. February 19th 2021. Biden rejoins Paris Climate Accord agreement. May 7th 2021. Biden takes 30% of land , claims off limits to Oil and Gas. June 1st 2021. Biden halts Drilling in ANWR. June 30th 2021. Congress reverses Trump's natural gas regulations. October 7th 2021. Biden reverses Trump's NEPA regulation policies.. October 29th 2021. Department of interior Begins the "Social cost of carbon". November 15th 2021. Moratorium on Drilling in Chaco Canyon. February 24th 2022. Russia invades Ukraine. March 1st 2022. Biden releases oil from SPR again. March 21st 2022. SEC proposes anti-oil rules. May 12, 2022. Joe Biden cancels remaining lease sales. and now? OPEC is cutting production!!
literally the same week Biden was inaugurated was the same week gas prices started to increase and have remained high ever since. Not coincidence.
Biden is to blame for the soaring gas prices in my opinion
