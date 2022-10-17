Read full article on original website
Brian Spencer
5d ago
Public Schools are no longer in your kids best interest..Going Woke and having the FBI attack parents for questioning boards as to "what's occurring" is a darn good reason to remove your kids from such schools and find alternatives or home school them.
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
nbc25news.com
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on next-generation facility
HEMLOCK, Mich. -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, Friday celebrated breaking ground on an expansion project that will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The next-generation technologies HSC will deploy through...
nbc25news.com
Students rally on U of M- Flint campus before Board of Regents meeting
FLINT, Mich. - University of Michigan students, instructors, and community members rallied on the U-M Flint campus. The U of M administration s has recently charged U of M -Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta with creating a robust transformation plan to ensure the survival of U-M- Flint. U of M President...
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
bridgemi.com
Whitmer: Proposal 3, abortion rights will help Michigan ‘steal’ jobs from Ohio
DETROIT – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon courted Michigan business leaders on Friday with competing plans to create jobs and develop a talented workforce to fill them. Speaking to members of the Detroit Economic Club, Dixon touted her plan to cut and eventually phase out...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
nbc25news.com
Four Lakes Task Force holds engineering and technical symposium in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. – After two dam failures that caused historic flooding in Mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force was formed to continue informing the community on restoration efforts. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the FLTF is holding an engineering and technical symposium focused on the path to restoration. The...
nbc25news.com
Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
Tv20detroit.com
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
nbc25news.com
New mural honors Flint native Mark Baldwin
FLINT, Mich. - A new mural honoring a true community member is underway in Flint. Mark Baldwin, a Flint native and a pillar of his community died nearly two months ago. According to his friends, he enjoyed a few projects to clean up and beautify the neighborhood. Baldwin was an...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Ann Arbor Police React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET. Many fans probably love the nighttime kickoff, but the local police are probably less enthused. They know there will be a lot of rowdy, drunk fans with plenty of time to kill before and after the game.
