Brian Spencer
5d ago

Public Schools are no longer in your kids best interest..Going Woke and having the FBI attack parents for questioning boards as to "what's occurring" is a darn good reason to remove your kids from such schools and find alternatives or home school them.

WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on next-generation facility

HEMLOCK, Mich. -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, Friday celebrated breaking ground on an expansion project that will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The next-generation technologies HSC will deploy through...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Students rally on U of M- Flint campus before Board of Regents meeting

FLINT, Mich. - University of Michigan students, instructors, and community members rallied on the U-M Flint campus. The U of M administration s has recently charged U of M -Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta with creating a robust transformation plan to ensure the survival of U-M- Flint. U of M President...
FLINT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
nbc25news.com

Four Lakes Task Force holds engineering and technical symposium in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. – After two dam failures that caused historic flooding in Mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force was formed to continue informing the community on restoration efforts. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the FLTF is holding an engineering and technical symposium focused on the path to restoration. The...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

New mural honors Flint native Mark Baldwin

FLINT, Mich. - A new mural honoring a true community member is underway in Flint. Mark Baldwin, a Flint native and a pillar of his community died nearly two months ago. According to his friends, he enjoyed a few projects to clean up and beautify the neighborhood. Baldwin was an...
FLINT, MI

