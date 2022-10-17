ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Woman gets foot stuck in massage chair, Florida firefighters rescue her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vjYu_0ick2GHa00

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman got her foot stuck in a massage chair in Naples, Florida, and firefighters helped to rescue her.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Power was secured to the chair and the chair was taken apart. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order to free the patient’s leg,” said NFRD in their post.

According to WBBH, it was a woman who had their leg stuck in the massage chair.

NFRD said the person was checked for any injuries. They were released at the scene.

No further information has been released about what caused the foot to get stuck.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy