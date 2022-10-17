ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwcolumbus.com

HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
Braxton Miller returns to cheer OSU on against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller returned to The Shoe Saturday to cheer on the Buckeyes as they trounced Iowa. WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Miller, who was part of the last Ohio State team to face Iowa in Columbus. Miller only had praise...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba available against Iowa, 14 OSU players out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being out for most of the season with a hamstring injury, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appears to be back in action against Iowa. Ohio State released its game-time decisions and unavailable list Saturday morning. The star receiver was not included and may make his return to the field after being injured against Notre Dame.
