Seattle has the worst air quality in the world right now due to fires. Here are the top 10 most air-polluted cities from 2021.
A fire in Skyomish, Washington, just east of Seattle, burned more than 14,000 acres, pushing Seattle's air quality index to "very unhealthy" levels.
maritime-executive.com
Test Facility Marks Milestone in Development of Molten Salt Reactor
The efforts to develop a new generation of nuclear power for the commercial maritime industry are taking a step forward with the completion of an Integrated Effects Test facility. Developed by Southern Company Services working with TerraPower, the test is the world’s largest chloride salt system developed by the nuclear sector. The companies are calling it a crucial milestone in the development of TerraPower’s first-of-a-kind Molten Chloride Fast Reactor (MCFR).
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
KATU.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
myedmondsnews.com
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
KEPR
La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says
SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
recordpatriot.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Seattle and surrounding regions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Seattle and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau.
Customers, local grocers and experts weigh in on potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger
SEATTLE — The proposed mega merger between Kroger and Albertson’s has a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest talking. The more than $24 billion dollar deal, if approved by regulators, would unite two of the larger grocers in the country. Currently, QFC and Fred Meyer are under Kroger and Safeway is owned by Albertsons.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Survey shows Seattle voters' public safety worries rising
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey reveals that homelessness remains a top concern of Seattle voters, but public safety is rising as well. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council...
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
KUOW
Merger could reshape Seattle groceries
You may see the QFC down the street join forces with your nearby Safeway. Parent companies Kroger and Albertsons want to merge and they both have stores all around the city. Seattle Times reporter Paul Roberts is here to talk about what the deal could mean for the grocery business in Seattle.
