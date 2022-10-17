ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

Test Facility Marks Milestone in Development of Molten Salt Reactor

The efforts to develop a new generation of nuclear power for the commercial maritime industry are taking a step forward with the completion of an Integrated Effects Test facility. Developed by Southern Company Services working with TerraPower, the test is the world’s largest chloride salt system developed by the nuclear sector. The companies are calling it a crucial milestone in the development of TerraPower’s first-of-a-kind Molten Chloride Fast Reactor (MCFR).
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested on federal charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Two Lynnwood men have been arrested on federal charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KEPR

La Niña to bring wetter-than-average winter to Pacific Northwest, NOAA says

SEATTLE, Wash. — A third consecutive year of La Niña means drier-than-average conditions in some parts of the country and wetter-than-average conditions in others. You can likely guess which category the Pacific Northwest falls under. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said from December through February, it...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Merger could reshape Seattle groceries

You may see the QFC down the street join forces with your nearby Safeway. Parent companies Kroger and Albertsons want to merge and they both have stores all around the city. Seattle Times reporter Paul Roberts is here to talk about what the deal could mean for the grocery business in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy