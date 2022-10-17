Car thieves don’t respect anyone, a fact we know shouldn’t be shocking, but still this story of a dead man’s Corvette being stolen makes our blood boil. According to a local news report out of Memphis, Tennessee, a man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a 1976 Chevy Corvette after the owner passed away. A neighbor witnessed the man just loading it onto a trailer hitched up to a Ram pickup like it was nothing.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO