actionnews5.com
Bass Pro Shop employee accused of stealing cars, gun from valet parking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bass Pro Shop employee is in Shelby County jail facing theft charges. Timothy Woodard, 24, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of burglary. According to an affidavit, Woodard is accused of stealing a 40 caliber handgun from a vehicle...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident happened at around 12 a.m. in Memphis. The crash occurred near Crestwyn Hills Cove and Forest Hill Irene Road. According to the authorities, a vehicle struck a pole and ended in the accident.
Dead Man’s Corvette Stolen In Memphis
Car thieves don’t respect anyone, a fact we know shouldn’t be shocking, but still this story of a dead man’s Corvette being stolen makes our blood boil. According to a local news report out of Memphis, Tennessee, a man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a 1976 Chevy Corvette after the owner passed away. A neighbor witnessed the man just loading it onto a trailer hitched up to a Ram pickup like it was nothing.
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway. It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway. There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer...
MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars
UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
actionnews5.com
MPD introduces new take-home car program for officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-million-dollar investment by the city of Memphis has just hit the roads in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department unveiled brand new cruisers purchased for their new Take Home Vehicle program for officers. Thirty MPD officers this afternoon got the keys to a brand-new ride. Last...
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Woman allegedly hit son with car while attempting to run over husband
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is behind bars after allegedly hitting one of her children with her car while attempting to run over her husband. On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to the 4000 block of Bayliss Avenue. According to an affidavit, a...
Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash involving several cars Friday evening. Deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline Road and Holmes Road. The car struck several cars at the intersection before crashing at Riverdale and...
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Mumford,...
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
Family demanding justice 1 year after fatal MPD officer crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is calling for swift justice after a former off-duty Memphis Police officer was involved in an accident that killed two people last summer. Nearly 16 months after the death of 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, the pain remains for loved ones. “It’s hard,” said Sabrina Robinson. “I […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
localmemphis.com
Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
