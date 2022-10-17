BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO