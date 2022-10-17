ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested for residential burglary in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas and Washougal Police were dispatched Thursday around 9:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of NE Lessard Road on reports of a home burglary.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
PORTLAND, OR

