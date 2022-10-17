Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
1 badly injured in North Portland shooting, suspect sought
A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.
kptv.com
Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
kptv.com
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Lloyd District shooting; victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lloyd District last Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said Andre J. Poston has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder, felon in possession...
kptv.com
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
KATU.com
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four...
kptv.com
Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with pickup in east Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in east Multnomah County, officials say. Deputies first responded Thursday around 12:20 p.m. to reports of a serious crash, just east of SE Orient Drive and SE 282nd Avenue involving a motorcyclist and pickup truck. The motorcyclist,...
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
kptv.com
2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized
CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested for residential burglary in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas and Washougal Police were dispatched Thursday around 9:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of NE Lessard Road on reports of a home burglary.
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
kptv.com
Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Comments / 0