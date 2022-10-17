Read full article on original website
Related
dequeenbee.com
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
KATV
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield - Picking a Health Plan
KATV & GMAR - ABCBS talk about different healthcare plans and finding the right one for your needs. For More Information Click Here!
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
Ark. schools will not mandate COVID vaccines, Governor Asa Hutchinson announces
Hutchinson said that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions, especially with a relatively new vaccine.
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
KHBS
Who is running for Arkansas secretary of state
Two candidates are running to become the next Arkansas secretary of state. Information about the two candidates for secretary of state of Arkansas is below. Anna Beth Gorman is executive director of a nonprofit devoted to helping women and girls in Arkansas and is chair of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
dequeenbee.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
KHBS
Who is running for US House District 3 in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas' 3rd US Congressional District. Information about the three candidates is below. Michael Kalagias is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retired public school teacher and is on the Board of Directors for the Avoca Fire Department. Kalagias is...
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Testifying at the nation’s first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children, 17-year-old Dylan Brandt said Wednesday that his life has been transformed by the hormone therapy he’s receiving and banning the treatment in Arkansas could force his family to leave. Brandt, his mother and the mother of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as opponents of Arkansas’ law wrapped up their case in federal court. Brandt and his mother said their family may have to move from their home in west Arkansas to another state if the law is upheld. “It would mean uprooting our entire lives, everything that we have here,” Brandt said. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is hearing the case, last year temporarily blocked the law, which would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also would prevent doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.
KHBS
Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
KHBS
Issue 4 aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. It is the only measure on the ballot this November that was petitioned and added to the ballot by the people, not through the Arkansas Legislature. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month
If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 3