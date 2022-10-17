Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Charlie Cox says the internet saved Daredevil
While the Catholic Church, Foggy Nelson, and the love of an ever-expanding list of good women have all tried, and failed, to save Marvel superhero Matt “Daredevil” Murdock over the years, it turns out that only one force was capable of bringing everyone’s favorite very brood-y crimefighter back from the brink: The internet.
A.V. Club
Netflix and Duffer Brothers choose poor soul to write live-action Death Note series
You can’t keep a good I.P. down. As we learned with Game Of Thrones, if your audience hates the last thing, they’ll still turn up for another taste of that delicious property. To that end, 2017’s Death Note was an inflection point in the relationship between anime fans and Netflix, kicking off a slew of threats from the streamer about new live-action adaptations of classic anime. It didn’t matter that no one liked Death Note. What matters is they knew Death Note, and brand awareness is even more important than making a good thing.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
A.V. Club
Trevor Noah announces his third Netflix stand-up special
Trevor Noah might be freeing up some time in his near-future, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down: Variety reports that the departing Daily Show host—whose seven-year tenure on the Comedy Central series is set to end in December—has just announced his third Netflix special is on its way.
Strictly viewers call out BBC series for ‘stitching up’ Molly Rainford
Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling out the show for “stitching up” Molly Rainford.Actor Rainford, who is a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, has become one of this year’s fan favourites, but her followers were left disappointed with her latest performance.However, instead of criticising her efforts, the failure is being attributed to the song choice and choreography, which was devised by her professional partner Carlos Gu.The latest episode celebrated the BBC’s centenery with each celebrity dancing to a variety of popular theme tunes of show’s that have aired throughout the channel’s history.Rainford perform a street dance to Grange Hill’s theme,...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon finale leaks online; HBO "aggressive" and "disappointed"
The Crabfeeder might be dead and gone, but piracy is still a major problem for the Targaryens and their chroniclers at HBO: Variety reports today that the tenth and final episode of the first season of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has been leaked online, two days before it was set to air on HBO and HBO Max. HBO—which unhappily dealt with extensive leaking of Game Of Thrones episodes during that show’s last few seasons on the air—has said that the leak originated from “a distribution partner in the EMEA region.” (That is, Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.) The network has also said that it’s “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet” as we speak.
A.V. Club
Tim Burton says his Batman now looks like "a lighthearted romp"
If you haven’t watched Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman in a minute, it’s worth remembering that it’s a remarkably weird movie: Structurally, it’s built, at least in its first act, as an investigative thriller, with Gotham journalists investigating some weirdo named Bruce Wayne. You see a guy get electrocuted into a smoking husk in the early going. It ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman quite comfortably murdering Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It’s not, say, Batman Returns dark, but still: Pretty grim!
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
It’s been an intriguing, if divisive, first season for HBO’s House Of The Dragon. The Game Of Thrones prequel, which wraps up its initial run with a final episode on October 23, has seen audiences taking sides on almost everything: Greens vs. Blacks; the blond Targaryen family vs. Rhaenyra’s brunette sons; negroni sbagliato vs. a gin martini; and whether or not Matt Smith is the “internet’s boyfriend.” (At least we can all agree Criston Cole sucks.) And now here’s one more thing for fans to argue over: who’s on top in the HOTD power rankings heading into the season one finale? Read on to see who holds sway right now, and who has a long climb to the top.
A.V. Club
Judi Dench would like you to remember that The Crown is fictional
Sure, season five of The Crown doesn’t come out until next month, but that’s not about to stop Judi Dench from having an opinion on the new episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed drama based on the British royal family. Following a September report that Buckingham Palace wants to remind everyone that the series is “a drama not a documentary,” the Cats star penned an open letter to The Times UK saying the show has veered towards “crude sensationalism.”
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson still hopes to make his Star Wars trilogy someday, which seems optimistic
Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is coming to Netflix on December 23 (and some theaters around the country on November 23 for a few days), and another Knives Out sequel will be coming out some point after that to complete Netflix’s very expensive Knives Out Trilogy, but that doesn’t mean Johnson has stopped thinking about the other trilogy he’s been cooking.
A.V. Club
Ke Huy Quan reflects on reconnecting with Harrison Ford 38 years after Indiana Jones
Ke Huy Quan has had quite a year. After breaking open the multiverse in A24's smash hit Everything Everywhere All At Once in his biggest role as an adult, the onetime child actor’s career renaissance is kicking off, and he’s filmed roles in the Disney+ series Loki and American Born Chinese.
A.V. Club
How Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video cashes in on Midnights’ theme of self-loathing
A new Taylor Swift album is upon us, and the world has descended into Midnights mayhem. Stepping away from the folky, singer-songwriter vibe of the previous era, the new record feels like a spiritual sibling of 1989. As The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar writes in her B+ review, “Midnights is a giddy, buoyant, somewhat messy return to pop; a heartbreaking confessional gift wrapped with confetti.”
A.V. Club
Watch the exclusive red band trailer for Gangs Of London'ssecond season (that doesn’t skimp on the red)
The ultra-violent, John Wick-inspired action series Gangs Of London is returning to satiate your bloodlust. The series returns this November on AMC+, but star Michelle Fairley has a special treat for anyone that likes watching a person have their throat slit by broken glass: A very red band trailer. AMC...
A.V. Club
Despite hosting Documentary Now! for years, Helen Mirren doesn’t think she’s very funny
Helen Mirren has hosted IFC’s Documentary Now! for four seasons (the show is now on season 53, if you buy in to the mythology), but despite all of the quality gags that the show pulls from hyper-focused parodies of famous documentaries, Mirren doesn’t seem to have much faith in her own ability to be funny. In fact, speaking with Consequence as part of a lengthy profile, she admits that she’s “never comfortable with comedy,” adding, “I’m so out of my depth with comedy.”
A.V. Club
Ryan Murphy’s "Charlie’s Hookers" idea somehow a nonstarter with John Stamos
Another day, another attempt at getting Charlie’s Angels back on the air. But, of course, with Ryan Murphy heading things up, that concept will get a whacky new premise. Just ask John Stamos. Per EW, Stamos told The Jess Cagle Sirius XM show that the actor met with Murphy...
A.V. Club
Ed Sheeran apparently started writing his own James Bond theme song before Billie Eilish got the gig
In the James Bond universe, it’s important to have some standards: martinis come shaken, not stirred, and Bond theme songs come written and performed by Billie Eilish, not Ed Sheeran. Unfortunately, this cardinal message got across to Sheeran a little too late, he tells That Peter Crouch Podcast in a new interview. Sheeran says that he was initially supposed to pen a Bond theme for No Time To Die, but lost out to Billie Eilish after he had already begun work on the song.
A.V. Club
Harry Styles is nothing to sing about in My Policeman
Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is referenced early on in My Policeman, setting the audience up for a grand and tragic love story. Eventually, we arrive at one in which both obsession and betrayal play equal parts. Yet the journey there is rather choppy, fragmented into two time frames that don’t always come together. The transitions are rather awkward; just as the viewer starts to get invested in one story, off we go to the other one.
A.V. Club
Pierce Brosnan on the sage wisdom he gave—and learned—as Black Adam's Dr. Fate
Pierce Brosnan absolutely does not want to talk about James Bond—and who can blame him? It’s a role, for decades, that has come with endless expectations, speculation, and judgment, which explains why there’s almost a refreshing distance from the legacy he’s a part of whenever he’s publicly quoted. But also, if as an interviewer you get too close to asking a question about it, his understandable impulse may be to shut down the conversation immediately.
A.V. Club
The Conjuring 4
Those wacky Warrens will soon be at it again—“it,” in this case, presumably being “making New Line Cinema absolutely gob-smacking amounts of money on basically the least amount of budget imaginable”—as THR reports that horror sequel The Conjuring 4 is officially in development. The...
Comments / 0