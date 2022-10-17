Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Dauphin County juvenile
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Emercyn Hope Winfindale, 16, from Hummelstown, was last seen at her home at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Winfindale is described as 5'8" tall with red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
Mastriano to speak at rally and Oz defends corporate PAC donations: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 21
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is expected to speak this weekend at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour in Manheim, Lancaster County. Billed as a Christian, patriotic event, the tour features vaccine skeptics, election fraud conspiracy theorists and supporters of the group Q Anon. The FBI has identified fringe conspiracy theories, such as Q Anon, as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on AP journalist and police
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced...
Police release surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shooting at Lancaster County hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to investigate a shooting at an East Lampeter Township hotel that left a 16-year-old girl injured earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Oct. 5 at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to...
Justices take undated ballot case, don't halt ballot curing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
Trial opens in kidnap plot for 2 found dead in river
PHILADELPHIA — Trial has begun for one of several men charged in an abduction plot that led to the deaths of two brothers whose bound bodies were found in a Philadelphia river eight years ago. Federal prosecutors opened their conspiracy, kidnapping and extortion case Tuesday against Jason Rivera, 36,...
Philadelphia's DA faces impeachment, says he expects vote soon
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor said Friday he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature and that it could begin as early as next week. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters in a morning news conference on the state...
Man taken to hospital after arriving at Lancaster County gas station with gunshot wounds
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Lancaster County gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Oct. 19 around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 5000 block...
Crash in Lancaster County involving train and dump truck injures one
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash happened shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 21, involving a train and dump truck on Delp Road in New Holland Borough, Lancaster County. According to officials at the scene, the dump truck driver was injured in the crash. However, the driver was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Fetterman releases updated medical report ahead of November election
Just weeks out from the November senate election, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Wednesday released an updated medical report from his primary care doctor updating his recovery from the stroke he suffered in May, days before the Commonwealth's primary. His doctor states in a letter that Fetterman is "recovering...
Police respond to shooting in East Petersburg Borough
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5900 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 19. Officials...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
Pa. police investigating Uni-Mart robbery by sword-weilding man in clown mask
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword. The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a...
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Petersburg man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Jeremy J. Morant, 31, from the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty by jury after a three-day trial that concluded Thursday, Oct. 13.
Fetterman's updated medical records and campaign spending record: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 19
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman released an updated medical report by his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC. The report states Fetterman is recovering well from his May stroke and had normal readings for blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level. The report adds Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”
Pa. Task Force 1 members share what they saw while deployed in Florida
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are home after helping communities in Florida that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “Destruction…I mean there is little or nothing left," said Captain Jeremy Saul from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Saul describes the scene when he first arrived...
Lawmakers convene at state capitol to discuss youth mental health in rural schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A panel of experts, lawmakers, school district representatives, and more will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools. Guests who are on the agenda to speak range from superintendents, health experts, senators, and more. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania...
Another mail-in ballot lawsuit and rally to boost voter turnout: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 17
The state and national Republican parties filed a lawsuit directly with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court seeking a ruling to invalidate mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates. Legal action was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a previous ruling that those ballots could not be counted last week....
