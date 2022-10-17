ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Mastriano to speak at rally and Oz defends corporate PAC donations: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 21

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is expected to speak this weekend at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour in Manheim, Lancaster County. Billed as a Christian, patriotic event, the tour features vaccine skeptics, election fraud conspiracy theorists and supporters of the group Q Anon. The FBI has identified fringe conspiracy theories, such as Q Anon, as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
Justices take undated ballot case, don't halt ballot curing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
Trial opens in kidnap plot for 2 found dead in river

PHILADELPHIA — Trial has begun for one of several men charged in an abduction plot that led to the deaths of two brothers whose bound bodies were found in a Philadelphia river eight years ago. Federal prosecutors opened their conspiracy, kidnapping and extortion case Tuesday against Jason Rivera, 36,...
Philadelphia's DA faces impeachment, says he expects vote soon

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor said Friday he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature and that it could begin as early as next week. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters in a morning news conference on the state...
Police respond to shooting in East Petersburg Borough

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5900 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 19. Officials...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
Fetterman's updated medical records and campaign spending record: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 19

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman released an updated medical report by his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC. The report states Fetterman is recovering well from his May stroke and had normal readings for blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level. The report adds Fetterman “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”
