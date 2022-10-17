Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado Senate candidate after 2024 remarks
Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea in a post through his Truth Social platform, calling the Republican candidate “stupid” after O’Dea said he would campaign against Trump should the former president make another White House run. “There’s this RINO...
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump in Congress, is rolling out a bipartisan series of midterm endorsements Tuesday, including a handful of Democrats seeking to become their states’ top election officials. Kinzinger (R-Ill.) endorsed four Democratic secretary of state candidates:...
KUTV
January 6 committee member Kinzinger visits Utah to campaign with McMullin
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two Republicans on the January 6 Committee visited Utah to campaign with Evan McMullin, the independent candidate running for U.S. Senate. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) stopped by the Salt Lake City Library Thursday afternoon for an appearance with McMullin dubbed a “Democracy Forum.” McMullin is challenging Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who’s seeking a third term in the Senate.
Midterm Memo: Republicans aren't the only ones with questionable Senate candidates
To borrow a phrase from former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party didn’t “send its best” when it nominated a slate of general election candidates to compete for the Senate majority in the midterm elections.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Obama to stump for Cortez Masto, Sisolak in Las Vegas ahead of Election Day
Former President Barack Obama will head to Las Vegas next month to campaign for Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — two of the most vulnerable incumbent Democrats nationwide — just one week before Election Day, Nevada Democratic Victory announced Wednesday morning. The visit, billed as...
On the Record: Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus
Editor's Note: This is one in a series of "On the Record" pieces highlighting the policy stances of candidates running for major offices in the 2022 Nevada election. Click here for more information on the policy positions of Titus’s opponent, Mark Robertson. Five-term incumbent Rep. Dina Titus is no...
Who’s running to represent Idaho in US Congress? Hear directly from the candidates
Hear from the candidates in three congressional races to represent Idaho in Washington, D.C.
NOLA.com
John Kennedy raised 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers in Senate race combined
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy continued to rake in millions of dollars more than his three main Democratic challengers, just weeks before the Nov. 8 primary. Kennedy, a Republican, raised $7.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 to reach an astounding $36 million for the entire campaign. He had $15.5 million on hand as of Oct. 1.
Demings, Rubio face off in heated debate
MIAMI -Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy.When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called...
Adam Laxalt, Trumpism and the Big Lie: An (updated) chronology
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published on Nov. 8, 2021, during the Republican primary. We have updated it here with additional information and context for general election voters. There are policy disagreements. There are campaign talking points. Then, there’s the Big Lie. Republicans have long pushed voter restriction laws and made […] The post Adam Laxalt, Trumpism and the Big Lie: An (updated) chronology appeared first on Nevada Current.
nationalhogfarmer.com
House Agriculture Committee and 2022 election
With 18 days until the election, both parties are increasing their efforts to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Most election experts are predicting the Republicans will gain control of the House. At this time the Senate is too close to call. History is...
