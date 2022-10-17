ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump in Congress, is rolling out a bipartisan series of midterm endorsements Tuesday, including a handful of Democrats seeking to become their states’ top election officials. Kinzinger (R-Ill.) endorsed four Democratic secretary of state candidates:...
GEORGIA STATE
KUTV

January 6 committee member Kinzinger visits Utah to campaign with McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two Republicans on the January 6 Committee visited Utah to campaign with Evan McMullin, the independent candidate running for U.S. Senate. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) stopped by the Salt Lake City Library Thursday afternoon for an appearance with McMullin dubbed a “Democracy Forum.” McMullin is challenging Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who’s seeking a third term in the Senate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Demings, Rubio face off in heated debate

MIAMI -Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy.When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called...
WASHINGTON STATE
Nevada Current

Adam Laxalt, Trumpism and the Big Lie: An (updated) chronology

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published on Nov. 8,  2021, during the Republican primary. We have updated it here with additional information and context for general election voters. There are policy disagreements. There are campaign talking points. Then, there’s the Big Lie. Republicans have long pushed voter restriction laws and made […] The post Adam Laxalt, Trumpism and the Big Lie: An (updated) chronology appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

House Agriculture Committee and 2022 election

With 18 days until the election, both parties are increasing their efforts to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Most election experts are predicting the Republicans will gain control of the House. At this time the Senate is too close to call. History is...
GEORGIA STATE

