KFOX 14
City of El Paso to consider outsourcing companies to help with weed cleanup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because...
KFOX 14
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
KFOX 14
El Paso realtor: "I don't think the alarm should be sounded," on falling housing market
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — If you're in the market to buy a home, but are worried about any uncertainty with the market, Sherri Calzada, a realtor with Summus Realty in El Paso, said there's nothing to worry about and now is the time to buy. "I don't think...
KFOX 14
City's migrant welcome center empty 24 hours after its shutdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
KFOX 14
Texas Gas Service proposes new rates, effective in December if city accepts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Gas Service submitted a request to the City of El Paso with new proposed rate increases that would impact residential and commercial customers. While rates were increased back in July, the new request was submitted because it is required by law every...
KFOX 14
Services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano take place in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Body of fallen police officer Jacob Arellano escorted to El Paso funeral home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
KFOX 14
TxDOT aims to finish I-10 Widening East Project during start of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New updates for the I-10 Widening East Project were announced by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project started earlier this year between Eastlake and Horizon. TxDOT spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said illumination lighting has been installed along three miles of Eastlake and Horizon on...
KFOX 14
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
KFOX 14
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans continue to surrender pets due to financial hardships
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
KFOX 14
What is the role of the International Boundary and Water Commission?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Have you wondered who oversees the Rio Grande?. Mark Howe, a cultural resource specialist with the International Boundary and Water Commission, was on The Breakdown to explain. The IBWC applies the boundary and water treaties between the United States and Mexico and settles differences...
KFOX 14
USDA invests $53 million to modernize WIC services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Maternal and child health is seeing a large investment in the special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The United States Department of Agriculture awarded $53 million across three major grants, all funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
KFOX 14
Harmony School of Science students send Halloween cards to troops stationed in Europe
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Harmony School of Science got into the Halloween spirit by sending cards to troops stationed in Europe. The school mailed out roughly 600 student-created Halloween cards to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as they serve on their European Rotation in Germany, Latvia, and Poland.
KFOX 14
Elon Musk sell out of burnt hair perfume
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Elon Musk has sold out of his burnt hair perfume. "Scent for men by singed" that he then went on to actually sell for $100 a bottle. It's a tagline: "The essence of repugnant desire" sounded like something out of an obsession commercial. Yeah,...
KFOX 14
Survey: Americans are spending over 200% more on Halloween this year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent survey showed that Americans are spending over 200% more this year to celebrate Halloween. The following data might be spooky for your wallet. The survey conducted by RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 consumers and concluded that Americans are spending an increase of over...
KFOX 14
Thereminist to join El Paso Symphony Orchestra for this weekend's concerts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A thereminist will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for two concerts this weekend. The orchestra will feature the theremin performed by Rob Schwimmer. The theremin is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. “You know it’s a different instrument...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces voters to decide on $23 million in GO bonds
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Early voting has begun in Las Cruces and a number of General Obligation Bonds projects are on the ballot for the upcoming general election. The City of Las Cruces has four different projects totaling $23 million in GO Bonds. Of the $23 million, $6...
