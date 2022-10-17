Read full article on original website
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Michael ‘Mikaben’ Benjamin. Haitian recording artist is dead. He was 41
He was one of the most talented musicians of his generation whose ode to his country — “Ayti Se” (Haiti is) — two years after its most devastating tragedy, the 2010 earthquake, touched Haitian hearts around the world.
Mikaben death updates — Wyclef leads tributes to Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, 41, as heartbreaking footage revealed
HAITIAN singer Michael Benjamin has died at the age of 41. Fans across the world are mourning the star, known onstage as Mikaben, after he reportedly collapsed onstage during a concert in Paris on Saturday evening. Harrowing video footage from the fateful concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly...
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?
Coolio is survived by about 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas. Here's what to know about his relationship with Salinas and the kids they had together.
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Who is Kaalan Walker?
ACTOR and rapper Kaalan Walker has just been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. But what do we know about him and what is his net worth?. Walker is best known for appearing in the 2018 Superfly reboot as gang member Juju. He also appeared in Kings with...
Joyce Sims, R&B singer-songwriter, dies aged 63
Sims shot to fame in the late-1980s when her single Come Into My Life reached the top 10 in the US and the UK
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’
A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
From child star to convicted killer: The chilling ‘downward spiral’ of Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham
Standing to address the British Columbia Supreme Court at a sentencing hearing in June, Ryan Grantham’s voice broke as he said he had no excuse for the execution-style murder of his mother.“It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life,” Grantham told the court, the CBC reported. “In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”The former Riverdale actor, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver last month.He had...
