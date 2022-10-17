ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Who is Kaalan Walker?

ACTOR and rapper Kaalan Walker has just been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. But what do we know about him and what is his net worth?. Walker is best known for appearing in the 2018 Superfly reboot as gang member Juju. He also appeared in Kings with...
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

From child star to convicted killer: The chilling ‘downward spiral’ of Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham

Standing to address the British Columbia Supreme Court at a sentencing hearing in June, Ryan Grantham’s voice broke as he said he had no excuse for the execution-style murder of his mother.“It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life,” Grantham told the court, the CBC reported. “In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”The former Riverdale actor, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver last month.He had...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy