Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

JMPG
5d ago
Ron Johnson cracked me up when he said his involvement in trying to steal the 2020 election lasted for only a few seconds. That is the amount of time it took to walk up to pence to try to give him the false WI electors. He just admitted an attempt to commit obstruction of Congress, a felony. Meanwhile his wife knows all about Ron only doing something in seconds.
Debra Love
5d ago
One at a time the threads are connecting and the incrimination sets. Can't wait for the finally! All the way around and Up to the top! 🌋🌋🌋🌋
B4 Real
4d ago
is this Ron Johnson taking personal responsibility? blaming all his crimes on everyone else, well that's the Maga way
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Ron Johnson blames college education after debate audience laughs at his claim that FBI “set me up”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
iheart.com
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
The Inevitable Indictment of Donald Trump
As an appellate judge, Merrick Garland was known for constructing narrow decisions that achieved consensus without creating extraneous controversy. As a government attorney, he was known for his zealous adherence to the letter of the law. As a person, he is a smaller-than-life figure, a dry conversationalist, studious listener, something close to the opposite of a raconteur. As a driver, his friends say, he is maddeningly slow and almost comically fastidious.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
"Wouldn't she be great?": Trump reportedly wants Jan. 6 "victim" Marjorie Taylor Greene for DOJ job
Former President Donald Trump has floated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a top administration post ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, according to Rolling Stone. "Wouldn't she be great?" one source recalled Trump saying while discussing Greene for a possible administration job. It's unclear whether the former...
New York Judge Faces Removal After Bragging To Colleagues About Pulling Gun On Black Defendant
The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, according to CBS6 Albany. Judge Robert J. Putorti reportedly told his colleagues that he once pulled a semi-automatic handgun on a Black defendant while in Whitehall Town Court in Washington County. The...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly
The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
