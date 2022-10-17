ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
