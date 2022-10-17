Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Covid-19 vaccines will be on the 2023 vaccine schedule, but that doesn’t mean they’re required in schools
CNN — Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults, after a unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That doesn’t make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that...
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, is facing criticism after promising a jaw-dropping revelation about her Democratic opponent that fell flat. Lake had hyped up the alleged dirt she had on Katie Hobbs, claiming it would shock voters about Hobbs's past and future intentions if she is elected in November.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady
As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
Challengers call Owens ‘cowardly’ for pulling out of debate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn’t participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah...
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to criticize Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New Yorker was heckled at her own town hall this week.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0