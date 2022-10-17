Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly Cherokee County crash after tractor-trailer goes in ditch, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer driver who was killed in a deadly crash this week has been identified. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina died Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just after 2:30 p.m. following the crash, Fowler said.
WYFF4.com
Man hit while riding bike on Cherokee County road dies, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist hit last week on an Upstate road has died of his injuries, officials said Thursday. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that Timothy Von Black, 50, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, died Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
2 rescued after trench collapse at Byrnes High School construction site, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two workers were rescued Friday morning after the trench they were working in collapsed at an Upstate school, officials said. One worker was rescued and able to walk out of the hole on his own, officials said. He was taken from the scene on a stretcher and put in an ambulance.
WYFF4.com
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant
EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
WYFF4.com
Commitment 2022: Two candidates run for South Carolina House District 28
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two candidates are running for South Carolina House District 28. The district is in Greenville County. Republican Rep. Ashley Trantham is the incumbent in that seat. She was first elected in 2018. Trantham is a realtor and a business owner. Her Democratic challenger is John...
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
