TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO