Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and Aaron Judge odds for ALCS Game 2
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros faced off in Houston for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night and the home team earned a 4-2 win. Our experts cashed their best bet in that contest here and have already analyzed the matchup for Game 2. Let’s dive into our experts’ Yankees vs. Astros prediction for ALCS Game 2 with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
The New York Yankees return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros | How to buy tickets
The New York Yankees return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 in the American League Championship this weekend after having lost the first two games of the best-of-seven series vs. Houston in Texas. Now they are going to need support from the hometown fans, and that’s where you come...
