Land bank gives grant updates
New updates on the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant were given at the monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank). Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said three of the four contractors that were awarded bids signed their contracts and then the other one said they would have it ready by the end of the week.
Business Advisory Council has large turnout
The Business Advisory Council for Highland and Adams counties met recently and enjoyed the largest attendance they have seen in years, with 35 members present. Southern Ohio ESC Superintendent Beth Justice noted that many businesses from all over the county and all the schools from Highland County were present for the meeting.
DARE shut down, The Orpheum and disc jockey of year
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpster will be located...
Wheeler graduates from tourism academy
The Ohio Travel Association has announced that Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel held Oct. 12-14 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky. The Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy is a six-month program designed to...
Garden club hosts Fall Region 16 Meeting
The Hillsboro Garden Club hosted the Ohio Association of Garden Club’s Region 16 Fall Meeting on Oct. 12. Hillsboro President Judith Stivender welcomed 63 attendees from 13 garden clubs to the lovely Lake View Loft in Highland County. The business meeting was called to order by Regional Director Barbara Myers. After the roll call, treasurer and secretary reports were given and state officers June Gebhardt, Debbie Downes and Jill Beder were acknowledged.
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road reported that a female attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills. The female left the business prior to a deputy arriving. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 17. INCIDENT.
Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening
Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
Hillsboro FFA officers attend leadership conference
Five of the Hillsboro FFA officers recently attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. This conference took place in Columbus inside of the State House Atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) consisted of a workshop that had the students focus on advocating for agricultural...
VFW Craft Show is Saturday
The VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 of Hillsboro is set to host its annual Craft Fair & Vendor Show this Saturday, Oct. 22. What started as a fundraiser to help auxiliary members host a bus trip for them and members of the community to take part in the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Arlington, Virginia, has now become an annual event to help raise funds for their veteran-related charities.
Jackrabbit adventures
Hillsboro High School graduate Faye Wooden will take part in one of the world’s most famous parades on Thanksgiving Day in New York City. Wooden, a 2019 HHS graduate and now one of more than 340 members of the South Dakota University Marching Band, will take part in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24.
