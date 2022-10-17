Read full article on original website
The radKIDS program continuing its mission of teaching safety to students around Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on safety program is teaching area kids how to fend off potential criminals and stand up for themselves. The radKIDS program is a 13-week safety training that travels to various schools in Lima. Today's focus was dog safety featuring the Lima Police Department's newest K-9 named Roscoe. Students learned how K-9s track down suspects, find narcotics, and how they protect officers. The program teaches kids important lessons on self-defense and how to identify tricks child abductors may use.
Allen County Township Association discusses smaller solar farms
Local government officials are looking into the matter of small solar projects in their communities. The Allen County Township Association discussed the topic of smaller solar farms in their communities at their bi-monthly meeting. Officials say that they are not necessarily for or against all projects but think that residents of their townships should have a say in solar or wind farms in their communities. Smaller projects are not subject to the same legal regulations that the Birch Solar Farm and others have to abide by.
Allen Soil and Water Conservation District celebrate "Stormwater Awareness Week" with a run
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - You couldn’t have found a better day to get outside and take a run or a walk, but the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District also wanted people to think about how their actions can affect the environment. The organization celebrated “Stormwater Awareness Week” with a Fun Run along the Ottawa Riverwalk and walkers or runners could travel up to five miles along the path that follows the Ottawa River. This week, they wanted people to realize what goes into storm drains could end up in the river, like pollutants. The conservation district handed out kid-friendly information to area 3rd graders, about how that can happen and affect the environment, and adding the walk help drives that point home.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40th anniversary with Ride-a-thon and festival
Cridersville, OH (WLIO) - After 40 years, The Equestrian Therapy Program is still going strong, thanks to the support of the community. The organization held their annual Ride-A-Thon and Festival. The barn at the farm was filled with kids patiently waiting for their turn to ride and raise money through the pledges that they got. Besides the Ride-A-Thon, there were auctions and other activities to make this a major fundraiser for the program. Through their stable of horses, The Equestrian Therapy Program provides physical therapy for disabled children, but they are looking to start a literacy program, and another program to help with mental and emotional therapy as well.
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
Closing arguments presented in Rose trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Closing arguments were presented in the jury trial of a Lima man connected to a 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose is facing charges of felonious assault, abduction, and having weapons under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. Closing arguments were presented by both the state and the defense, and both focused on the validity of witness testimony.
Thousands show up for Safety City Trick or Treat
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For over 30 years now, the Lima Noon Optimist have been making sure kids get their fill of candy in a safe way. The organization hosted their annual Trick or Treat at Safety City Saturday afternoon. This is the first time they have been able to host the event since 2019 and over 4,000 superheroes, princesses, and other candy seekers were on hand to visit the numerous places around Safety City to pick up their treats and other goodies.
Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
Clayton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Findlay Post investigating fatal crash on Interstate 75 involving multiple commercial vehicles and a car
A chain reaction fatal crash this morning on northbound I-75 in Hancock County shut down the interstate for more than nine hours this morning. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 55-year-old Robert Borer Jr. of Toledo was killed in the crash. He was driving a semi that was stopped on the road and was rear-ended, pushing his rig into another semi and a car.
Romiere Hale receives his sentence for the murder of 4-year-old Ma'Laya Dewitt
A Lima man arrested in connection to the 2021 death of a 4-year-old last April was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. 22-year-old Romiere Hale pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and endangering children. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 12th, 2021, where four-year-old Ma'Laya Dewitt was found unresponsive at a home on North Elizabeth Street. She later died at the hospital. Romiere Hale was the boyfriend of her mother Stayce Riley. A pathologist says Dewitt's injuries were a week old when she died and could have been the result of being punched by Hale.
Rose found guilty of lesser assault charge, abduction
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man guilty of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her but not with with a gun after about four hours deliberating Thursday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, was charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability. The jury ruled Rose guilty of assault instead of felonious assault and abduction without the firearm specifications. He was found not guilty of having a weapon under disability.
Comments / 0